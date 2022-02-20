Pick against the spread, over/under for 2022 All-Star Game

The 2022 NBA All-Star Game will conclude the weekend’s events as LeBron James looks to win his fifth All-Star Game under the new format, while Kevin Durant hopes his roster can pull off the upset Sunday. James has the superior roster on paper, but anything can happen in these contests as they tend to be offensive showcases with the result holding minimal value for the players.

Team LeBron is a 6-point favorite per DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total being set at 324. Team LeBron is -235 on the moneyline, while Team Durant is +190.

Team LeBron vs. Team Durant, 8:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: LeBron -6 (-115)

James has four former MVPs and a guy playing like a MVP in his starting lineup, while Durant isn’t even playing in the game. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic being on the same team is going to be tough to handle, especially in a game with minimal defense. James is back in his hometown and his comments this weekend indicate he’ll want to badly win this game. Back the King to capture yet another All-Star Game.

Over/Under: Over 324 (-125)

The under here is actually plus money, and the last All-Star Game did go under this total. However, there’s simply too much offense here to believe in the under. The target score does provide some incentive to take the under, but All-Star Games are built for the over to hit.

