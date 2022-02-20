When is the 2022 USFL Draft?

The USFL is inching closer to the start of the 2022 regular season and we now have information about its draft process.

Day 1 of the USFL Draft will take place on Tuesday, February 22 from 7 to 10 p.m. ET and Day 2 will begin on Wednesday, February 23 at 10 p.m. ET. Coverage will be provided on Fox Sports’ digital platforms.

Teams will select from a pool of 400-500 players who have already signed on to be a part of the league. Instead of a traditional draft, each round will be broken down by different positions. Round 1 will be for quarterbacks, Rounds 2-4 will be for edge rushers and defensive ends, Rounds 5-7 will focus on offensive tackles, Rounds 8-11 will focus on cornerbacks, and Round 12 will boomerang back around to quarterback.

The spring league wasted no time launching its PR campaign following the conclusion of the Super Bowl last Sunday, revealing the uniforms of all eight franchises and holding the inaugural draft lottery. The Michigan Panthers will have the No. 1 overall pick in next week’s draft.

The draft is complex with the league using an alternate snake system. Each team will have two No. 1 picks at two positions. The first round of the draft will run in this order, which was determined by a draft lottery: