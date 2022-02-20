How the public is betting the 2022 NBA All-Star Game

To wrap-up NBA All-Star Weekend tonight, we have the 2022 NBA All-Star Game, which will be taking place at 8 p.m. ET on TNT/TBS between Team Durant and Team LeBron at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Team LeBron has won the last four all-star games, dating back to 2018, when the NBA first decided to switch up the format. Team Durant will be looking to secure their first victory after losing last year by 20 points. So where are sports bettors going as we get closer to game time? Let’s take a look at betting splits for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game. All odds and info were provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Point Spread

Team LeBron is 5.5-point favorites. 67% of the handle and 69% of the bets are on Team LeBron to cover.

Is the public right?

It is not surprising to see the public going with Team LeBron, who has a better starting five than Team Durant. When you look at their starting five it features LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Stephen Curry, DeMar DeRozan, and Nikola Jokic. Four out of the five starters already have an MVP on their resume and are some of the best at their position.

Over/Under

Total points is installed at 322 points. 66% of the handle and 72% of the bets are on the over.

Is the public right?

In last year’s NBA All-Star Game, the total points scored between Team Durant and Team LeBron were 320. Since the NBA went to team captain format in 2018, the average total points scored are 316 points per game. As with any NBA All-Star Game, we should not expect much defense, especially in the first two quarters or so. The over seems like a fun bet to go with.

Moneyline

Team LeBron is -220 to win while Team Durant is +180. 63% of handle and 57% of bets are on Team LeBron.

Is the public right?

There’s no way that Team LeBron loses tonight with LeBron James playing in Cleveland, OH in front of fans and the NBA legends in attendance. Both teams will put on an electrifying show with a lot of points scored, but Team LeBron will once again capture their fifth-straight win in the NBA All-Star Game.

