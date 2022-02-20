How the public is betting the 2022 NBA All-Star Game MVP

To wrap-up NBA All-Star Weekend tonight, we have the 2022 NBA All-Star Game, which will be taking place at 8 p.m. ET on TNT/TBS between Team Durant and Team LeBron at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The starts will be out and in full effect in Cleveland, OH and it should make for a fun game. Kevin Durant will not be on the floor due to injury for Team Durant, but he still put together a good squad that features Joel Embiid, Ja Morant, LaMelo Ball, Devin Booker, Karl Anthony-Towns, and more. As for Team LeBron, his starting lineup is loaded with Stephen Curry, DeMar DeRozan, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Nikola Jokic.

So where are sports bettors going as we get closer to game time? Let’s take a look at betting splits for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game MVP. All odds and info were provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

It seems LeBron James is a sizable favorite with the betting public to win the MVP tonight in Cleveland. That would not exactly be a surprise for the kid from Akron. James is receiving 26.3% of the handle and 14.9% of the bets.

James has won three NBA All-Star Game MVPs, with his last MVP award coming in 2018. In the 2018 NBA ASG, the superstar forward produced 29 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists. Along with James, Memphis Grizzlies third-year star point guard Ja Morant is receiving 16.35% of the handle and 16.96% of the bets. Morant is on Team Durant and will look to put on a show and declare himself as one of the best young star players in the NBA.

The former Murray State standout would be the first point guard to win the ASG MVP since Russell Westbrook did it at the 2016 NBA All-Star Game.

Finally, Giannis Antetokounmpo is receiving 14.39% of the handle and 10.29% of the bets for MVP. Antetokounmpo already has an ASG MVP under his belt after winning it last year with 35 points, seven rebounds, and three assists in 19 minutes. If Antetokounmpo were to win it again tonight, he would join Russell Westbrook as the only two players to win the award in consecutive years.

