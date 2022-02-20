Pick against the spread, over/under for Michigan-Wisconsin on Sunday

After a brutal 7-7 start to the season, Michigan has picked things up of late, winning seven of their last 10 games as they head to Madison to take on the Wisconsin Badgers on Sunday.

Michigan Wolverines at Wisconsin Badgers (-2.5, 138.5)

The Wolverines will look to get a Wisconsin offense that ranks second in the country in fewest turnovers on a per possession basis out of rhythm, though Michigan is 335th out of 358 Division I teams in turnovers forced on a per possession basis.

Michigan will also look to slow down Wooden Award contender Johnny Davis, who is leading the Badgers in points, rebounds, assists, and steals and has scored at least 14 points in 20 of the 23 games he has appeared in this season.

The Wolverines are 198th in the country in points allowed on a per possession basis with opponents making 50.6% of their 2-point shots, which ranks 220th nationally.

Michigan has overall been dominant on the glass, ranking 16th in the country in rebound rate, but much of their success on the boards has come at home with their rebound rate dropping from 56.8% to 52.9% when they leave Ann Arbor.

The Badgers are 14-2 against the spread this season as either an underdog or a favorite of fewer than five points and will continue their success in this spot on Sunday.

The Play: Wisconsin -2.5

