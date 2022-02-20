Michigan head coach Juwan Howard takes a swing, starts fight following Wisconsin game

Things got extremely heated following Wisconsin’s 77-63 victory over Michigan on Sunday afternoon.

During the postgame handshake line, Michigan head coach Juwan Howard and Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard got into a heated exchange, a war of words that escalated into Howard throwing a hand at Badgers assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft. This led into a scrum between the two programs.

Juwan Howard throws a punch. pic.twitter.com/HiC3y7yKvG — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) February 20, 2022

Juwan Howard started this fight. pic.twitter.com/mazXSrAdH6 — MrOverUnder (@MrOverUnder) February 20, 2022

Update: We have assistant coaches doing their best Degeneration-X impressions with a good, old fashioned crotch chop.

The skirmish apparently escalated out of Howard’s frustration over Wisconsin taking a late timeout with the game already in hand. After being tied 31-31 at halftime, the Badgers gained the upperhand in the second half and took total control of the contest.

We’ll see how the Big Ten responds to this kerfuffle and the repercussions for both sides. Michigan in particular is fighting for its NCAA Tournament livelihood as a bubble team and potentially losing Howard to a suspension would not be ideal.