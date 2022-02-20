 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Donovan Mitchell to miss NBA All-Star Game due to non-COVID illness

Jazz guard won’t play on Sunday night for Team LeBron in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland.

By Benjamin Zweiman
Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Utah Jazz looks on during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on February 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.&nbsp; Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell has been ruled out for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game on Sunday night due to a non-COVID related illness. Mitchell was set to play for Team LeBron against Team Durant. Team LeBron will now play a man down in the exhibition game in Cleveland. Here’s a full statement from Mitchell:

Mitchell was one of two Jazz players, along with C Rudy Gobert, to make the All-Star Game. Team LeBron is favored by 6 points on the spread against Team Durant in the game. Mitchell’s status shouldn’t really affect the odds for James’ squad. What this news does do is alter the ASG MVP race. With Mitchell not being able to play, there will be more minutes to go around on Team LeBron, which will bode well for a few top contenders for the award.

Prior to this news, Mitchell was 40/1 to win ASG MVP. His absence is good for players coming off the bench for Team LeBron — Jimmy Butler, Fred VanVleet and Darius Garland. You can also throw Chris Paul into that group. He’s an OK long-shot bet to win ASG MVP at 40/1. CP3 has come close to winning the award on a few occasions in the past. We could just see Stephen Curry (+1000) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (+450) gunning for MVP again.

