Suns PG Chris Paul out at least 6-8 weeks with fractured thumb

Phoenix Suns veteran Chris Paul will be out six to eight weeks with a fractured thumb, according to Chris Haynes. Paul suffered the injury prior to the All-Star break when a referee bumped into him. Paul was actually ejected during that incident as well.

Phoenix Suns say Chris Paul suffered a right thumb avulsion fracture and will be re-evaluated in six to eight weeks. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 21, 2022

Paul has been a steady force for the Suns this season, averaging 14.9 points and 10.7 assists per game. He signed a long-term deal with Phoenix in the offseason to help the team continue to contend after a Finals run in 2020-21. There could’ve been a hangover after losing four straight in the Finals but the Suns have sprinted out of the gate to lead the West. We’ll see if the team can maintain this lead in Paul’s absence.

Look for Devin Booker, Cameron Payne, Aaron Holiday and Mikal Bridges to be the primary beneficiaries in terms of fantasy/DFS production. Deandre Ayton will likely lose some value, as he was the main man to get easy baskets off Paul’s passes in pick-and-roll situations. We’ll see how the Suns look without Paul for a good stretch. Hopefully, he’s back for the postseason.