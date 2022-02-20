Who holds record for most points in an NBA All-Star Game?

Update — Curry failed to get the last 3 points required to break the record and finished with 50 points in the 163-160 win for Team LeBron in the 2022 All-Star Game. So Davis continues to be the record holder with 52 points back in 2017.

As we watch Stephen Curry light the net on fire in Cleveland, we have to think he’s going to set the all-time record for most points in an All-Star Game. He hasn’t set the record yet. So who holds it currently? Los Angeles Lakers PF Anthony Davis is the record holder for most points in an All-Star Game when he scored 52 back in 2017. He was with the New Orleans Pelicans at the time of setting the record. Nobody really remembers much of AD’s time with the Pels, though.

Curry has 45 points through three quarters in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game for Team LeBron. All he needs to do is hit three more treys in order to pass AD’s record of 52. It seems all Curry is doing in this game is attempting three-pointers. Curry was also heard on the sideline asking what the record is, so you know he’s going to try and break it the next time he gets back out on the court in the fourth quarter. We’ll be monitoring his performance on multiple fronts. There’s a good chance Curry takes home ASG MVP if Team LeBron ends up winning.

Curry entered the game at 10/1 to win MVP and was as high as +900. There isn't a time limit and the target score is 163 for Team Durant to reach 24 points. Curry is starting the quarter and will likely play the rest of the game, which gives him a good chance at breaking the record.