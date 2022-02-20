 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

LeBron James nails game-winner in 2022 NBA All-Star Game [VIDEO]

James hit the game-winner to give Team LeBron a 163-160 win over Team Durant in the 2022 All-Star Game.

By Benjamin Zweiman
LeBron James #6 of Team LeBron dribbles the ball in the third quarter against Team Durant during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on February 20, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.&nbsp; Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images

The NBA All-Star Game is still the best exhibition contest of any of the major sports. It continued its legacy in the new format with the target score and creating an exciting environment in the final quarter. We got another game-winner this time around after it happened a few years back. LeBron James nailed the game-winning shot in a 163-160 win over Team Durant on Sunday night in Cleveland. Take a look at the highlight below and we’ll recap the game a bit.

More From DraftKings Nation