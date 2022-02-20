LeBron James nails game-winner in 2022 NBA All-Star Game [VIDEO]

The NBA All-Star Game is still the best exhibition contest of any of the major sports. It continued its legacy in the new format with the target score and creating an exciting environment in the final quarter. We got another game-winner this time around after it happened a few years back. LeBron James nailed the game-winning shot in a 163-160 win over Team Durant on Sunday night in Cleveland. Take a look at the highlight below and we’ll recap the game a bit.