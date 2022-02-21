No. 18 Ohio State vs. Indiana: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The Monday Night college basketball features two Big Ten teams looking to get it together as the No. 18 Ohio State Buckeyes welcome the Indiana Hoosiers to Columbus, OH.

Ohio State (16-7, 9-5 Big Ten) faded down the stretch on Saturday in a 75-62 home loss to Iowa. This was a one-point game at the break before the Hawkeyes gradually pulled away in the second half. The Buckeyes were led by Malaki Branham, who put up 22 points and eight rebounds in the loss.

Indiana (16-9, 7-8 Big Ten) has cratered in the month of February, dropping four straight heading into today’s matchup. The Hoosiers last lost to Wisconsin 74-69 last Tuesday, a game where Trayce Jackson-Davis dropped 30 points, eight rebounds, and six assists in a losing effort.

How to watch Ohio State vs. Indiana

When: Monday, February 21, 12:00 p.m. ET

Where: Value City Arena, Columbus, OH

TV: FS1

Where to live stream online: FS1, FOX Sports App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Ohio State -7

Total: 135.5

The Pick

Under 135.5

Ohio State possessions will determine the outcome of the game as the Buckeyes boast the ninth best offense in adjusted efficiency while the Hoosiers boast the 17th ranked defense in that same category. Indiana has the clear rest advantage being off for nearly a week and will be up for slowing down the Buckeye offense in this noon contest. Take the under.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.