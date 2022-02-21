No. 7 Baylor vs. Oklahoma State: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

We have a Monday Night brouhaha in Stillwater tonight as the No. 7 Baylor Bears hit I-35 to meet the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

Baylor (22-5, 10-4 Big 12) was a little bit shorthanded on Saturday but still managed to topple TCU in a 72-62 home victory. The Bears were without both LJ Cryer and Adam Flagler for the afternoon but still never trailed in a game where Matthew Mayer led with 16 points and five rebounds. Both Cryer and Flagler are questionable for tonight’s matchup.

Oklahoma State (13-13, 6-8 Big 12) survived an overtime battle against Kansas State on Saturday, winning 82-79 in dramatic fashion. With three second left in overtime, Avery Anderson III buried a clutch three to put his Cowboys on top. He finished with 20 points and seven rebounds while Bryce Thompson led with 23 points.

How to watch Baylor vs. Oklahoma State

When: Monday, February 21, 9:00 p.m. ET

Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater, OK

TV: ESPN

Where to live stream online: Watch ESPN or ESPN App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Baylor -4.5

Total: 139

The Pick

Baylor -4.5

Cryer and Flagler’s statuses are up in the air for tonight but the Bears should be able to handle its business on the road. Oklahoma State is 3-7-1 against the spread as an underdog and will have a tough time trying to recreate last month’s upset of Baylor.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.