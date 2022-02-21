LJ Cryer: Status of Baylor guard for game against Oklahoma State on Monday

The No. 7 Baylor Bears will hit the road to face the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Monday and guard LJ Cryer is listed as questionable for the matchup with a foot injury. Cryer ended up sitting out of Saturday’s 72-62 victory over TCU.

Cryer has been battling injuries throughout a chunk of Big 12 play and has barely been on the court in the month of February. The sophomore out of Katy, TX, missed five games before returning to the court in last Wednesday’s 83-73 road loss at Texas Tech, putting up six points in just 15 minutes of action. Through 19 games this season, he’s been an effective scoring threat for the reigning national champs with an average of 13.5 points per game.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook the Bears are listed as a 4.5-point favorite, whereas the opening line was set at -5. The total sits at 139, which is where the game opened as well.