Adam Flagler: Status of Baylor guard for game against Oklahoma State on Monday

The No. 7 Baylor Bears will hit the road to face the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Monday and guard Adam Flagler is listed as questionable for the matchup with a knee injury. Flagler was dealing with knee discomfort following last Wednesday’s 83-73 loss at Teas Tech and missed the team’s victory over TCU on Saturday.

Given the their current injury situation with LJ Cryer also questionable for this matchup, the Bears could sure use Flagler back in the lineup for tonight’s game in Stillwater. The junior from Duluth, GA, has played a major role within the starting lineup this season, averaging 13 points and 3.2 rebounds per game. During last Wednesday’s outing in Lubbock, he put up 14 points in 32 minutes of action.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook the Bears are listed as a 4.5-point favorite, whereas the opening line was set at -5. The total sits at 139, which is where the game opened as well.