Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall odds: How odds have opened for junior welterweight title bout

Undisputed junior welterweight champion Josh Taylor is set to put his undisputed junior welterweight title and his undefeated record on the line on February 26. Taylor will face Jack Catterall in his first defense unifying the four championships.

Taylor is 18-0 for his career and last defeated Jose Ramirez by unanimous decision in May. He added the WBC and WBO belts to his reign. Catterall is also undefeated at 26-0 and last defeated Abderrazak Houya on points in November of 2020. He has fought for secondary titles, but this marks his first major championship bout.

Taylor: -1400

Catterall: +750

Total rounds: 10.5

To go the distance: Yes +115, No -155

Taylor by decision or technical decision: +140

Taylor by KO, TKO, DQ: -140

Catterall by decision or technical decision: +1200

Catterall by KO, TKO, DQ: +1600

Draw: +2500

