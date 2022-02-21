Taking a look at the 6th Man of the Year market at the All-Star break

We’re almost to the second half of the season with the All-Star break ending on Thursday. Among all the futures markets for player awards this season, the 6th Man of the Year odds are the least appealing at this point. Why are we even taking a look at the odds? Because that’s what we do. Let’s look at ‘em on DraftKings Sportsbook really fast.

Sixth Man of the Year 2021-22 odds after All-Star break

So Tyler Herro is running away with the award at -1400 as the favorite in February. He’s just got such a massive lead on the field, which is pretty weak to be honest. Herro is basically leading the Miami Heat in scoring off the bench, a team that enters the second half in first place in the Eastern Conference. Chances are the Heat will finish within the top 4 in the conference and Herro won’t be touched in his quest for his first 6th Man award.

Kelly Oubre Jr. is among a handful of players who would likely be contenders if Herro weren’t playing this season. Oubre has a lot of volatility in his performances this season. It’s either Oubre goes bonkers in a system that is run-and-gun or he completely disappears. There’s not much of an in between and Oubre hasn’t had enough of a winning impact on the Charlotte Hornets, who are likely heading toward the play-in tournament.

You would think Kevin Love would have some more hype given his name value and where the Cavaliers are at. Love is also much more efficient than Herro and Oubre, but still isn’t getting as much, well, love. The veteran has also been more streaky. When he’s on, he’s on. Love is also doing more with less, in that he’s scoring and shooting at a very high clip from 3 despite playing the fewest minutes per game in his entire career.

If we’re going to bet on anyone at this point in the season, it’s probably Love. Herro is too far ahead, per these odds, but we could see Love at least close the gap a bit. We could see that happen if the Heat fall down the standings and the Cavs keep surprising people while Love outplays Herro.

