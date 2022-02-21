NBA MVP odds tracker: Embiid, Jokic among favorites at All-Star break

With NBA All-Star Weekend coming to an end, it is a good time to check out the latest NBA MVP odds. Heading into this season, Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo was the odds-on favorite (+600) to win the league MVP on DraftKings Sportsbook.

However, the market has changed a lot since October, as Philadelphia 76ers All-Star center Joel Embiid (+130) is now the favorite to win the MVP award, followed by the likes of Denver Nuggets and last season’s MVP Nikola Jokic (+290) and Antetokounmpo (+400). Below we’ll look at how the current MVP odds and give our best bet on who will win the award.

NBA MVP odds 2021-22 (as of Feb. 20)

Joel Embiid: +130

Nikola Jokic: +290

Giannis Antetokounmpo: +400

Stephen Curry: +850

Ja Morant: +1100

Devin Booker: +1800

DeMar DeRozan: +2200

Chris Paul: +3000

Luka Doncic: +3000

Kevin Durant: +7000

LeBron James: +15000

Jimmy Butler: +30000

Even though Embiid is the favorite, we should be shedding some light on the seasons that Ja Morant and DeMar DeRozan are putting together. Both guys are all-stars and have been the leading catalysts for their teams’ respective success. This season, Morant is averaging 26.8 points (career-high), 6.9 assists, and 5.8 rebounds per game. The 22-year-old might not win the MVP this year, but he’ll at least a couple of MVPs over his career.

As for DeRozan, he’s showing this season that the midrange is not dead. The midrange king has been one of the best players in the league this season. The veteran wing is averaging 28.1 points (career-high), 5.2 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game. DeRozan and Morant should garner some votes when it comes to MVP and need to have some respect put on their names.

Best bet: Joel Embiid (+130)

After not winning the award last season, Embiid has came back with a vengeance and looks poised to win the MVP this season. The five-time All-Star is averaging 29.6 points (career-high), 11.2 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game. He’s done a little bit of everything this year for the Sixers and has led them to a top-three seed in the NBA’s Eastern Conference.

