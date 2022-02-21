How to watch WWE Monday Night Raw via live stream and what to watch on February 21st episode

After a two-week stint on Syfy due to the Winter Olympics in Beijing, WWE Monday Night Raw returns to USA Network tonight with a live episode coming from Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, SC.

We’re just two days removed from the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia. We’re sure to be in for a very important episode as we’re now on the fast track to Wrestlemania 38 in less than six weeks.

How to watch Monday Night Raw

Date: Monday, February 21st

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USANetwork.com/live or USA Network App

What to watch on Monday Night Raw

Brock Lesnar is once again WWE Champion, destroying everything in his path during Saturday’s Elimination Chamber match to reclaim. He eliminated four other competitors inside the chamber including Austin Theory, who he F5’d off the top of one of the pods to finish the match. “The Beast” is now on a collision course with Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a Champion vs. Champion match at Wrestlemania so we’ll be sure to hear from Lesnar on tonight’s show.

Unfortunately, the incoming champ Bobby Lashley didn’t even enter the chamber. Early in the match, Seth Rollins powerbombed Theory Lashley’s pod, taking out the champ. He had to be helped out of the chamber by WWE officials and never entered the match. In what looked like an angle at first, it was reported later in the day that Lashley has been dealing with a shoulder injury since the Royal Rumble and will undergo surgery that will keep him out of action for four months. This obviously blows up whatever they had planned for the “Almighty” at Wrestlemania.

In the women’s chamber match, Bianca Belair emerged victorious to earn a shot at the Raw Women’s Championship at the big show in Texas. She will go one-on-one with Becky Lynch, who survived a tough challenge against Lita on Saturday to retain her title. All signs have pointed towards these two meeting at Mania since Lynch stunned Belair at SummerSlam, so we’ll get the gears turning towards that epic showdown.

Following his loss to Rey Mysterio on Saturday, The Miz teased that he will find a tag team partner to help fight the Mysterios and gave some clues to who it’ll be. Rumors have pointed towards it being celebrity Logan Paul but there’s also a possibility that it could be a returning Cody Rhodes, who left AEW last week.

Also on the show, Raw Tag Team Champions Alpha Academy will put their belts on the line against former champs RK-Bro.