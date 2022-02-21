Johnny Juzang: Status of UCLA guard for game against Arizona State on Monday

The No. 13 UCLA Bruins are set to host the Arizona State Sun Devils on Monday and junior guard Johnny Juzang is listed as a game-time decision with a hip injury. Juzang had hip soreness over the weekend and ended up missing the team’s 76-50 victory over Washington on Saturday.

Head coach Mick Cronin revealed after Saturday’s game that the Wooden Award candidate suffered the hip injury by falling off his scooter while going around campus, something that Cronin and the Bruins coaching staff were surely thrilled to hear. Weird injury or not, the Tarzana, CA, native has certainly made a major impact for the team this season. Through 21 games, he is averaging a career-high 17.9 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. The Bruins would like to have both him and Cody Riley back on the floor.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Bruins are listed as a 14.5-point favorite. The opening line had them as a 14.5-point favorite. The total sits at 134, up a half-point from the 133.5 open.