Cody Riley: Status of UCLA forward for game against Arizona State on Monday

The No. 13 UCLA Bruins are set to host the Arizona State Sun Devils on Monday and senior forward Cody Riley is listed as questionable with an undisclosed injury. Riley was declared out on Saturday right before the team’s big 76-50 home victory over Washington.

Riley was dressed and participated in warmups on Saturday but didn’t play and head coach Mick Cronin confirmed afterwards that it was load management to get him some rest. That makes the prospects of him playing tonight seem good for the Bruins. The Kansas City native has played in just 15 games this season but has been effective, averaging 8.1 points and 3.6 rebounds per game. He last posted nine points and three rebounds in the team’s 76-56 victory over Washington State on Thursday.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Bruins are listed as a 14.5-point favorite. The opening line had them as a 14.5-point favorite. The total sits at 134, up a half-point from the 133.5 open.