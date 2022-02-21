Pick against the spread, over/under for Penn State-Maryland on Monday

Both Maryland and Penn State find themselves below .500 heading into Monday’s showdown in College Park with each looking to build momentum after wins from both to end last week.

Penn State Nittany Lions at Maryland Terrapins (-2.5, 128.5)

Penn State’s offense has operated significantly better at home than on the road, scoring 12.1 points per 100 possessions more at home while the defense is giving up 9.5 points per 100 possessions more on the road than at home.

The Terps have had a good team effort on the glass with five of their top six scorers contributing at least 4.3 rebounds per game and should be able to exploit a Penn State frontcourt that has been without Greg Lee and his 6.9 rebounds per game the past four games.

Both teams are outside the top 320 in turnovers forced on a per possession basis on defense with Penn State forcing a turnover on 12.1% of possessions on the road, ranking 356th out of 358 Division I teams.

Opportunities for easy points should also be in favor of Maryland with Penn State attempting the third-fewest free throws per offensive possession in road games in the country while Maryland is in the top 50 in this category and shoot 80.1% from the free throw line at home.

Penn State has been a different team away from home and those road woes will continue against Maryland on Monday.

The Play: Maryland -2.5