NFL MVP odds: Early look at favorites, sleepers, dark-horses

The 2021 NFL season came to a close just over a week ago with Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers earning the honor of being named the NFL MVP for the fourth time in his career.

Despite winning the honor in back-to-back years, Rodgers is not the favorite to win the award in 2022, though his odds are still pretty good. There are several interesting candidates to keep an eye on heading into the new season. Here, we’ll break down the chances of a couple of the favorites and some under-the-radar guys that might have a chance to hoist the hardware at the end of next season. All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

2022 NFL MVP odds

Favorites

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs +750

Mahomes is always going to be highly ranked in the MVP odds. In his short career, he’s already put up insane numbers and even when he doesn’t, watching him play is always insane. He’s previously won the MVP and Super Bowl MVP and has some impressive weapons around him like Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce. His coach, Andy Reid, also loves to air the ball out and let Mahomes do what he does best. Kansas City had a slow start to the year on offense through the first six or so weeks of 2021. If he comes out the gates firing like he was in the back end of this season and the playoffs, there are few players who can beat him.

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills, +750

Allen is not nearly as decorated of a signal-caller as Mahomes, but he’s gotten better each year since he’s been in the league. His major jump came between his second and third seasons, but his 2021 campaign, which was his fourth in the league, was the best of them all so far. He tossed for nearly 4,500 yards and 36 touchdowns and can be a weapon on the ground, too. He nearly outdueled Patrick Mahomes in one of the greatest playoff games of all time in the AFC Divisional round, falling just short in overtime. If anybody can beat Mahomes, it’s Allen.

Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers +1600

He shined during his second season in the league, throwing for over 5,000 yards and 38 touchdowns. He was doing all this with a shaky offensive line. That should be an area of concern as well as who he’s going to target in the passing game. One of his favorite targets, Mike Williams, is set to become a free agent this offseason and while Keenan Allen is fantastic, he is not getting any younger. If they can get an infusion of talent at those spots though, Herbert could really show off next season.

Sleepers

Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts +2800

It’s insanely absurd to categorize Taylor as a sleeper, but the odds have him there. In reality, if he was a quarterback he probably would’ve won the MVP last season. He’s been the best running back in the NFL and the Colts had to rely on him pretty heavily with questions around QB Carson Wentz. But he rose to the occasion, rushing for 1,811 yards and 18 touchdowns while averaging over 5 yards per rush. He had nearly 600 more yards than the second-closest back in the NFL and three more scores than anybody else at his position. He is the engine that drives the Colts and almost pushed them into a playoff spot last season.

Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams +3500

This pick makes a bit more sense as a long-shot candidate. He had the most impressive single season by any wide receiver in this writer’s lifetime and still only received one MVP vote. He won the triple crown of receiving and nearly single-handily won the Super Bowl for the Rams during its final possession, earning Super Bowl MVP honors in the process. I doubt Kupp is going to regress much from last season, but to see him have those insane numbers and accolades in back-to-back years seems nearly impossible. Still, even if he does regress a bit but still is the clear best pass-catcher, maybe he’ll prove his consistency over two years is enough to win him the MVP.

Dark Horses

Christian McCaffery, Carolina Panthers +10000

McCaffery has proved to the football world how incredible he can be at the NFL level. He’s earned a Pro Bowl trip and All-Pro recognition since he joined the NFL, but he can’t seem to do it consistently due to injuries.

If he’s able to stay healthy for a full season, something he hasn’t done since 2019, he could put the Panthers on his back and maybe have a shot at winning the MVP.

Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers +30000

Jones is ‘the other Aaron’ in Green Bay after Aaron Rodgers, who just earned the MVP in 2021. Speculation is running wild as to where Rodgers will take his next snap since he is clearly not happy in Green Bay.

If Rodgers is to leave, that would potentially put an unproven QB into the starting role and would put a lot more on the plate of Jones which would give him more and more chances to pop off for big games.

2022 NFL MVP odds, Feb 21 Player Odds Player Odds Josh Allen +750 Patrick Mahomes +750 Aaron Rodgers +800 Joe Burrow +1400 Justin Herbert +1600 Dak Prescott +1600 Matthew Stafford +1800 Kyler Murray +2200 Russell Wilson +2500 Derrick Henry +2500 Lamar Jackson +2800 Jonathan Taylor +2800 Cooper Kupp +3500 Deshaun Watson +3500 Jalen Hurts +4000 Kirk Cousins +5000 Derek Carr +5000 Deebo Samuel +5000 Trey Lance +5000 Mac Jones +6000 Jameis Winston +8000 Ja'Marr Chase +8000 Davante Adams +8000 Trevor Lawrence +8000 Christian McCaffrey +10000 Justin Fields +10000 Ryan Tannehill +10000 Jimmy Garoppolo +10000 Baker Mayfield +10000 Austin Ekeler +10000 Alvin Kamara +10000 Nick Chubb +10000 Matt Ryan +10000 Dalvin Cook +10000 Micah Parsons +13000 Tua Tagovailoa +13000 TJ Watt +15000 Teddy Bridgewater +15000 Keenan Allen +15000 Stefon Diggs +15000 Justin Jefferson +15000 Sam Darnold +15000 Ryan Fitzpatrick +15000 Carson Wentz +15000 Javonte Williams +15000 George Kittle +15000 Aaron Donald +15000 Najee Harris +15000 Myles Garrett +15000 Michael Thomas +15000 DeAndre Hopkins +15000 Davis Mills +15000 Daniel Jones +15000 Tyreek Hill +15000 Travis Kelce +15000 D'Andre Swift +15000 Kyle Pitts +20000 Chris Goodwin +20000 Saquon Barkley +20000 Chase Young +20000 Ceedee Lamb +20000 Jerick McKinnon +20000 JK Dobbins +20000 Jerry Jeudy +20000 Jaylen Waddle +20000 Andy Dalton +20000 Amari Cooper +20000 Jared Goff +20000 Ezekiel Elliott +20000 Elijah Mitchell +20000 Drew Lock +20000 DK Metcalf +20000 Mike Evans +20000 Mason Rudolph +20000 Zach Wilson +20000 Leonard Fournette +20000 Terry McLaurin +25000 Cordarrelle Patterson +25000 Taylor Heinicke +25000 Josh Jacobs +25000 Calvin Ridley +25000 Diontae Johnson +25000 Nick Bosa +25000 Montez Sweat +25000 Mike Williams +25000 Darren Waller +25000 Michael Pittman Jr +25000 Von Miller +25000 Joey Bosa +30000 Brandin Cooks +30000 JJ Watt +30000 Antonio Gibson +30000 Amon-Ra St Brown +30000 James Robinson +30000 AJ Brown +30000 Hunter Renfrow +30000 Aaron Jones +30000 Devonta Smith +30000 Odell Beckham Jr +30000 Marquise Brown +30000 Courtland Sutton +30000 Tee Higgins +40000 Khalil Mack +40000 Clyde Edwards-Helaire +40000 Shaquil Barrett +40000 Julio Jones +40000 Chase Claypool +40000 Cam Akers +40000 Jarvis Landry +40000 Jalen Ramsey +40000 Hunter Henry +40000 Miles Sanders +40000 Danielle Hunter +40000 Tyler Lockett +40000 Tyler Boyd +40000 Laviska Shenault Jr +50000 Terrace Marshall Jr +50000 Corey Davis +50000 Kenny Golladay +50000 Keelan Cole +50000 Cole Beasley +50000 Kadarius Toney +50000 Christian Kirk +50000 Chris Jones +50000 Chris Carson +50000 JuJu Smith-Schuster +50000 Chase Edmonds +50000 Carl Lawson +50000 Chandler Jones +50000 Ronald Jones +50000 Cameron Jordan +50000 Robby Anderson +50000 Brandon Aiyuk +50000 Robert Tonyan Jr +50000 Rob Gronkowski +50000 Bud Dupree +50000 Rashod Bateman +50000 Bradley Chubb +50000 Bobby Wagner +50000 Jason Pierre-Paul +50000 Jamison Crowder +50000 Allen Robinson +50000 Jalen Reagor +50000 AJ Dillon +50000 AJ Green +50000 Jakobi Meyers +50000 Gabriel Davis +50000 Adam Thielen +50000 DJ Moore +50000 DeVante Parker +50000 Derwin James +50000 Raheem Mostert +50000 Quez Watkins +50000 Devin Singletary +50000 Noah Fant +50000 Dawson Knox +50000 Nelson Agholor +50000 David Montgomery +50000 Mike Gesicki +50000 Denico Autry +50000 Darius Leonard +50000 Melvin Gordon +50000 Mecole Hardman +50000 Darnell Mooney +50000 Maxx Crosby +50000 Danny Amendola +50000 Matt Judon +50000 Marvin Jones +50000 Marquez Callaway +50000 Tyler Conklin +50000 Mark Andrews +50000 Leonard Floyd +50000 TY Hilton +50000 Za'Darius Smith +50000 Damien Harris +50000 Tim Patrick +50000 Trey Hendrickson +50000

