NFL MVP odds: Early look at favorites, sleepers, dark-horses

The 2021 NFL season came to a close just over a week ago with Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers earning the honor of being named the NFL MVP for the fourth time in his career.
Despite winning the honor in back-to-back years, Rodgers is not the favorite to win the award in 2022, though his odds are still pretty good. There are several interesting candidates to keep an eye on heading into the new season. Here, we’ll break down the chances of a couple of the favorites and some under-the-radar guys that might have a chance to hoist the hardware at the end of next season. All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
2022 NFL MVP odds
Favorites
Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs +750
Mahomes is always going to be highly ranked in the MVP odds. In his short career, he’s already put up insane numbers and even when he doesn’t, watching him play is always insane. He’s previously won the MVP and Super Bowl MVP and has some impressive weapons around him like Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce. His coach, Andy Reid, also loves to air the ball out and let Mahomes do what he does best. Kansas City had a slow start to the year on offense through the first six or so weeks of 2021. If he comes out the gates firing like he was in the back end of this season and the playoffs, there are few players who can beat him.
Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills, +750
Allen is not nearly as decorated of a signal-caller as Mahomes, but he’s gotten better each year since he’s been in the league. His major jump came between his second and third seasons, but his 2021 campaign, which was his fourth in the league, was the best of them all so far. He tossed for nearly 4,500 yards and 36 touchdowns and can be a weapon on the ground, too. He nearly outdueled Patrick Mahomes in one of the greatest playoff games of all time in the AFC Divisional round, falling just short in overtime. If anybody can beat Mahomes, it’s Allen.
Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers +1600
He shined during his second season in the league, throwing for over 5,000 yards and 38 touchdowns. He was doing all this with a shaky offensive line. That should be an area of concern as well as who he’s going to target in the passing game. One of his favorite targets, Mike Williams, is set to become a free agent this offseason and while Keenan Allen is fantastic, he is not getting any younger. If they can get an infusion of talent at those spots though, Herbert could really show off next season.
Sleepers
Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts +2800
It’s insanely absurd to categorize Taylor as a sleeper, but the odds have him there. In reality, if he was a quarterback he probably would’ve won the MVP last season. He’s been the best running back in the NFL and the Colts had to rely on him pretty heavily with questions around QB Carson Wentz. But he rose to the occasion, rushing for 1,811 yards and 18 touchdowns while averaging over 5 yards per rush. He had nearly 600 more yards than the second-closest back in the NFL and three more scores than anybody else at his position. He is the engine that drives the Colts and almost pushed them into a playoff spot last season.
Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams +3500
This pick makes a bit more sense as a long-shot candidate. He had the most impressive single season by any wide receiver in this writer’s lifetime and still only received one MVP vote. He won the triple crown of receiving and nearly single-handily won the Super Bowl for the Rams during its final possession, earning Super Bowl MVP honors in the process. I doubt Kupp is going to regress much from last season, but to see him have those insane numbers and accolades in back-to-back years seems nearly impossible. Still, even if he does regress a bit but still is the clear best pass-catcher, maybe he’ll prove his consistency over two years is enough to win him the MVP.
Dark Horses
Christian McCaffery, Carolina Panthers +10000
McCaffery has proved to the football world how incredible he can be at the NFL level. He’s earned a Pro Bowl trip and All-Pro recognition since he joined the NFL, but he can’t seem to do it consistently due to injuries.
If he’s able to stay healthy for a full season, something he hasn’t done since 2019, he could put the Panthers on his back and maybe have a shot at winning the MVP.
Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers +30000
Jones is ‘the other Aaron’ in Green Bay after Aaron Rodgers, who just earned the MVP in 2021. Speculation is running wild as to where Rodgers will take his next snap since he is clearly not happy in Green Bay.
If Rodgers is to leave, that would potentially put an unproven QB into the starting role and would put a lot more on the plate of Jones which would give him more and more chances to pop off for big games.
2022 NFL MVP odds, Feb 21
|Josh Allen
|+750
|Patrick Mahomes
|+750
|Aaron Rodgers
|+800
|Joe Burrow
|+1400
|Justin Herbert
|+1600
|Dak Prescott
|+1600
|Matthew Stafford
|+1800
|Kyler Murray
|+2200
|Russell Wilson
|+2500
|Derrick Henry
|+2500
|Lamar Jackson
|+2800
|Jonathan Taylor
|+2800
|Cooper Kupp
|+3500
|Deshaun Watson
|+3500
|Jalen Hurts
|+4000
