 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

NFL MVP odds: Early look at favorites, sleepers, dark-horses

The NFL season just ended, but it’s never too early to get a jump on guys who could set the league on fire next year.

By Willkennedy5
Syndication: USA TODAY Albert Cesare / USA TODAY NETWORK

The 2021 NFL season came to a close just over a week ago with Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers earning the honor of being named the NFL MVP for the fourth time in his career.

Despite winning the honor in back-to-back years, Rodgers is not the favorite to win the award in 2022, though his odds are still pretty good. There are several interesting candidates to keep an eye on heading into the new season. Here, we’ll break down the chances of a couple of the favorites and some under-the-radar guys that might have a chance to hoist the hardware at the end of next season. All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

2022 NFL MVP odds

Favorites

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs +750

Mahomes is always going to be highly ranked in the MVP odds. In his short career, he’s already put up insane numbers and even when he doesn’t, watching him play is always insane. He’s previously won the MVP and Super Bowl MVP and has some impressive weapons around him like Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce. His coach, Andy Reid, also loves to air the ball out and let Mahomes do what he does best. Kansas City had a slow start to the year on offense through the first six or so weeks of 2021. If he comes out the gates firing like he was in the back end of this season and the playoffs, there are few players who can beat him.

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills, +750

Allen is not nearly as decorated of a signal-caller as Mahomes, but he’s gotten better each year since he’s been in the league. His major jump came between his second and third seasons, but his 2021 campaign, which was his fourth in the league, was the best of them all so far. He tossed for nearly 4,500 yards and 36 touchdowns and can be a weapon on the ground, too. He nearly outdueled Patrick Mahomes in one of the greatest playoff games of all time in the AFC Divisional round, falling just short in overtime. If anybody can beat Mahomes, it’s Allen.

Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers +1600

He shined during his second season in the league, throwing for over 5,000 yards and 38 touchdowns. He was doing all this with a shaky offensive line. That should be an area of concern as well as who he’s going to target in the passing game. One of his favorite targets, Mike Williams, is set to become a free agent this offseason and while Keenan Allen is fantastic, he is not getting any younger. If they can get an infusion of talent at those spots though, Herbert could really show off next season.

Sleepers

Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts +2800

It’s insanely absurd to categorize Taylor as a sleeper, but the odds have him there. In reality, if he was a quarterback he probably would’ve won the MVP last season. He’s been the best running back in the NFL and the Colts had to rely on him pretty heavily with questions around QB Carson Wentz. But he rose to the occasion, rushing for 1,811 yards and 18 touchdowns while averaging over 5 yards per rush. He had nearly 600 more yards than the second-closest back in the NFL and three more scores than anybody else at his position. He is the engine that drives the Colts and almost pushed them into a playoff spot last season.

Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams +3500

This pick makes a bit more sense as a long-shot candidate. He had the most impressive single season by any wide receiver in this writer’s lifetime and still only received one MVP vote. He won the triple crown of receiving and nearly single-handily won the Super Bowl for the Rams during its final possession, earning Super Bowl MVP honors in the process. I doubt Kupp is going to regress much from last season, but to see him have those insane numbers and accolades in back-to-back years seems nearly impossible. Still, even if he does regress a bit but still is the clear best pass-catcher, maybe he’ll prove his consistency over two years is enough to win him the MVP.

Dark Horses

Christian McCaffery, Carolina Panthers +10000

McCaffery has proved to the football world how incredible he can be at the NFL level. He’s earned a Pro Bowl trip and All-Pro recognition since he joined the NFL, but he can’t seem to do it consistently due to injuries.

If he’s able to stay healthy for a full season, something he hasn’t done since 2019, he could put the Panthers on his back and maybe have a shot at winning the MVP.

Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers +30000

Jones is ‘the other Aaron’ in Green Bay after Aaron Rodgers, who just earned the MVP in 2021. Speculation is running wild as to where Rodgers will take his next snap since he is clearly not happy in Green Bay.

If Rodgers is to leave, that would potentially put an unproven QB into the starting role and would put a lot more on the plate of Jones which would give him more and more chances to pop off for big games.

2022 NFL MVP odds, Feb 21

Player Odds
Player Odds
Josh Allen +750
Patrick Mahomes +750
Aaron Rodgers +800
Joe Burrow +1400
Justin Herbert +1600
Dak Prescott +1600
Matthew Stafford +1800
Kyler Murray +2200
Russell Wilson +2500
Derrick Henry +2500
Lamar Jackson +2800
Jonathan Taylor +2800
Cooper Kupp +3500
Deshaun Watson +3500
Jalen Hurts +4000
Kirk Cousins +5000
Derek Carr +5000
Deebo Samuel +5000
Trey Lance +5000
Mac Jones +6000
Jameis Winston +8000
Ja'Marr Chase +8000
Davante Adams +8000
Trevor Lawrence +8000
Christian McCaffrey +10000
Justin Fields +10000
Ryan Tannehill +10000
Jimmy Garoppolo +10000
Baker Mayfield +10000
Austin Ekeler +10000
Alvin Kamara +10000
Nick Chubb +10000
Matt Ryan +10000
Dalvin Cook +10000
Micah Parsons +13000
Tua Tagovailoa +13000
TJ Watt +15000
Teddy Bridgewater +15000
Keenan Allen +15000
Stefon Diggs +15000
Justin Jefferson +15000
Sam Darnold +15000
Ryan Fitzpatrick +15000
Carson Wentz +15000
Javonte Williams +15000
George Kittle +15000
Aaron Donald +15000
Najee Harris +15000
Myles Garrett +15000
Michael Thomas +15000
DeAndre Hopkins +15000
Davis Mills +15000
Daniel Jones +15000
Tyreek Hill +15000
Travis Kelce +15000
D'Andre Swift +15000
Kyle Pitts +20000
Chris Goodwin +20000
Saquon Barkley +20000
Chase Young +20000
Ceedee Lamb +20000
Jerick McKinnon +20000
JK Dobbins +20000
Jerry Jeudy +20000
Jaylen Waddle +20000
Andy Dalton +20000
Amari Cooper +20000
Jared Goff +20000
Ezekiel Elliott +20000
Elijah Mitchell +20000
Drew Lock +20000
DK Metcalf +20000
Mike Evans +20000
Mason Rudolph +20000
Zach Wilson +20000
Leonard Fournette +20000
Terry McLaurin +25000
Cordarrelle Patterson +25000
Taylor Heinicke +25000
Josh Jacobs +25000
Calvin Ridley +25000
Diontae Johnson +25000
Nick Bosa +25000
Montez Sweat +25000
Mike Williams +25000
Darren Waller +25000
Michael Pittman Jr +25000
Von Miller +25000
Joey Bosa +30000
Brandin Cooks +30000
JJ Watt +30000
Antonio Gibson +30000
Amon-Ra St Brown +30000
James Robinson +30000
AJ Brown +30000
Hunter Renfrow +30000
Aaron Jones +30000
Devonta Smith +30000
Odell Beckham Jr +30000
Marquise Brown +30000
Courtland Sutton +30000
Tee Higgins +40000
Khalil Mack +40000
Clyde Edwards-Helaire +40000
Shaquil Barrett +40000
Julio Jones +40000
Chase Claypool +40000
Cam Akers +40000
Jarvis Landry +40000
Jalen Ramsey +40000
Hunter Henry +40000
Miles Sanders +40000
Danielle Hunter +40000
Tyler Lockett +40000
Tyler Boyd +40000
Laviska Shenault Jr +50000
Terrace Marshall Jr +50000
Corey Davis +50000
Kenny Golladay +50000
Keelan Cole +50000
Cole Beasley +50000
Kadarius Toney +50000
Christian Kirk +50000
Chris Jones +50000
Chris Carson +50000
JuJu Smith-Schuster +50000
Chase Edmonds +50000
Carl Lawson +50000
Chandler Jones +50000
Ronald Jones +50000
Cameron Jordan +50000
Robby Anderson +50000
Brandon Aiyuk +50000
Robert Tonyan Jr +50000
Rob Gronkowski +50000
Bud Dupree +50000
Rashod Bateman +50000
Bradley Chubb +50000
Bobby Wagner +50000
Jason Pierre-Paul +50000
Jamison Crowder +50000
Allen Robinson +50000
Jalen Reagor +50000
AJ Dillon +50000
AJ Green +50000
Jakobi Meyers +50000
Gabriel Davis +50000
Adam Thielen +50000
DJ Moore +50000
DeVante Parker +50000
Derwin James +50000
Raheem Mostert +50000
Quez Watkins +50000
Devin Singletary +50000
Noah Fant +50000
Dawson Knox +50000
Nelson Agholor +50000
David Montgomery +50000
Mike Gesicki +50000
Denico Autry +50000
Darius Leonard +50000
Melvin Gordon +50000
Mecole Hardman +50000
Darnell Mooney +50000
Maxx Crosby +50000
Danny Amendola +50000
Matt Judon +50000
Marvin Jones +50000
Marquez Callaway +50000
Tyler Conklin +50000
Mark Andrews +50000
Leonard Floyd +50000
TY Hilton +50000
Za'Darius Smith +50000
Damien Harris +50000
Tim Patrick +50000
Trey Hendrickson +50000

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.

More From DraftKings Nation