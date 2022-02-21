 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Opening odds for 2022 Honda Classic

The field is set for the 2022 Honda Classic, and DraftKings Sportsbook has the full list of opening odds for the next tournament on the PGA Tour.

The 2022 Honda Classic kicks off Thursday morning at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

The field isn’t as star-studded as some previous recent events like the Waste Management Open, but there are still some big names in the group to keep an eye on. Matt Jones won the tournament last year, but his luck isn’t looking as good right now. He’s struggled a bit recently and is listed at +5000 to go back to back and is at +400 for a top-10 finish. Joaquin Niemann, who is coming off a win last week in LA, will be in the field too and is going off at +1800 to win it all in consecutive weeks.

The favorite this week is Sung-Jae Im. He finished in a tie for 33rd last week at the Genisis but placed fourth in his outing before that at the Farmers Insurance Open. His odds are going off at +1000 to win it all, +270 for a top-5 finish and just +140 for a top-10 finish in South Florida.

Some other stars like Tommy Fleetwood (+1400), Louis Oosthuizen (+1600) and Brooks Koepka (+2200) will also be competing this week.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2022 Honda Classic, which tees off Thursday morning.

2022 Honda Classic Odds

Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10
Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10
Sung-Jae Im +1000 +270 +140
Tommy Fleetwood +1400 +330 +170
Louis Oosthuizen +1600 +350 +190
Billy Horschel +1800 +400 +200
Daniel Berger +1800 +400 +200
Joaquin Niemann +1800 +400 +200
Shane Lowry +2200 +450 +250
Brooks Koepka +2200 +450 +250
Cameron Tringale +2500 +450 +250
Matthew Wolff +3500 +500 +275
Keith Mitchell +4000 +600 +330
Jhonattan Vegas +4000 +600 +330
Ian Poulter +4000 +600 +330
Mackenzie Hughes +4000 +600 +330
Alexander Noren +4000 +600 +330
Brian Harman +4500 +700 +350
Mito Pereira +4500 +700 +350
Lee Westwood +5000 +800 +400
Matt Jones +5000 +800 +400
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +5000 +800 +400
Taylor Moore +5000 +800 +400
Aaron Wise +5500 +900 +450
Cameron Young +5500 +900 +450
Ryan Palmer +5500 +900 +450
Denny McCarthy +5500 +900 +450
Kyoung Hoon Lee +6000 +1000 +500
Patrick Reed +6000 +1000 +500
Brendon Todd +6500 +1100 +550
Lucas Glover +6500 +1100 +550
Gary Woodland +6500 +1100 +550
Russell Knox +6500 +1100 +550
Rickie Fowler +6500 +1100 +550
Cheng-Tsung Pan +7000 +1200 +550
Greyson Sigg +7000 +1200 +550
Chris Kirk +7000 +1200 +550
Michael Thompson +8000 +1400 +600
Charles Howell III +8000 +1400 +600
Nicolai Hojgaard +8000 +1400 +600
Zach Johnson +10000 +1800 +650
Nick Taylor +10000 +1800 +650
Beau Hossler +10000 +1800 +650
Aaron Rai +10000 +1800 +650
Martin Kaymer +10000 +1800 +650
Stewart Cink +10000 +1800 +650
Austin Smotherman +10000 +1800 +650
J.J. Spaun +13000 +2000 +700
Kevin Streelman +13000 +2000 +700
Lucas Herbert +13000 +2000 +700
Taylor Pendrith +13000 +2000 +700
Padraig Harrington +13000 +2000 +700
Garrick Higgo +13000 +2000 +700
Mark Hubbard +13000 +2000 +700
John Huh +14000 +2200 +900
Alex Smalley +14000 +2200 +900
Dylan Frittelli +14000 +2200 +900
Rory Sabbatini +14000 +2200 +900
Patrick Rodgers +14000 +2200 +900
Brendan Steele +14000 +2200 +900
Sam Ryder +14000 +2200 +900
Sepp Straka +14000 +2200 +900
Henrik Stenson +15000 +2500 +1100
Matthew NeSmith +15000 +2500 +1100
Charl Schwartzel +15000 +2500 +1100
Camilo Villegas +15000 +2500 +1100
Matthias Schwab +15000 +2500 +1100
Doug Ghim +15000 +2500 +1100
Davis Riley +18000 +3000 +1200
Doc Redman +18000 +3000 +1200
Satoshi Kodaira +18000 +3000 +1200
Hudson Swafford +18000 +3000 +1200
Hayden Buckley +18000 +3000 +1200
Chad Ramey +18000 +3000 +1200
Vincent Whaley +18000 +3000 +1200
Harry Higgs +18000 +3000 +1200
Kramer Hickok +18000 +3000 +1200
Adam Svensson +18000 +3000 +1200
Ryan Armour +20000 +3500 +1200
Adam Schenk +20000 +3500 +1200
J.T. Poston +20000 +3500 +1200
Danny Willett +20000 +3500 +1200
Lee Hodges +20000 +3500 +1200
Jason Dufner +25000 +4000 +1400
Brian Stuard +25000 +4000 +1400
Robert Streb +25000 +4000 +1400
David Lipsky +25000 +4000 +1400
Kiradech Aphibarnrat +25000 +4000 +1400
Nate Lashley +25000 +4000 +1400
Jared Wolfe +25000 +4000 +1400
Dylan Wu +25000 +4000 +1400
Hank Lebioda +25000 +4000 +1400
Brice Garnett +25000 +4000 +1400
Roger Sloan +25000 +4000 +1400
Stephan Jaeger +25000 +4000 +1400
Paul Barjon +30000 +4500 +1800
Justin Lower +30000 +4500 +1800
Anirban Lahiri +30000 +4500 +1800
Jim Herman +30000 +4500 +1800
Nick Hardy +30000 +4500 +1800
Curtis Thompson +30000 +4500 +1800
Peter Uihlein +30000 +4500 +1800
Andrew Novak +30000 +4500 +1800
Kyle Stanley +30000 +4500 +1800
Seth Reeves +30000 +4500 +1800
Luke Donald +30000 +4500 +1800
Jimmy Walker +30000 +4500 +1800
Brandon Hagy +30000 +4500 +1800
Nick Watney +30000 +4500 +1800
Sunghoon Kang +30000 +4500 +1800
Wesley Bryan +30000 +4500 +1800
Tyler Duncan +30000 +4500 +1800
Ben Kohles +30000 +4500 +1800
Kevin Tway +30000 +4500 +1800
Trey Mullinax +30000 +4500 +1800
Bronson Burgoon +35000 +5000 +1800
David Skinns +40000 +6500 +2500
Bill Haas +40000 +6500 +2500
William McGirt +40000 +6500 +2500
Kelly Kraft +40000 +6500 +2500
Kurt Kitayama +40000 +6500 +2500
Austin Cook +40000 +6500 +2500
Chris Stroud +40000 +6500 +2500
Callum Tarren +40000 +6500 +2500
Max McGreevy +50000 +8000 +4000
Michael Gligic +50000 +8000 +4000
Erik Compton +50000 +8000 +4000
Jim Knous +50000 +8000 +4000
Noh Seung-yul +50000 +8000 +4000
Brian Gay +50000 +8000 +4000
Kyle Westmoreland +50000 +8000 +4000
Brett Drewitt +50000 +8000 +4000
Chase Koepka +50000 +8000 +4000
Tyler McCumber +50000 +8000 +4000
Brandon Wu +50000 +8000 +4000
Dawie Van Der Walt +50000 +8000 +4000
Grayson Murray +50000 +8000 +4000
Joshua Creel +50000 +8000 +4000
Richy Werenski +50000 +8000 +4000
Alan Morin +100000 +15000 +8000
Martin Trainer +100000 +15000 +8000

