Opening odds for 2022 Honda Classic

The 2022 Honda Classic kicks off Thursday morning at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

The field isn’t as star-studded as some previous recent events like the Waste Management Open, but there are still some big names in the group to keep an eye on. Matt Jones won the tournament last year, but his luck isn’t looking as good right now. He’s struggled a bit recently and is listed at +5000 to go back to back and is at +400 for a top-10 finish. Joaquin Niemann, who is coming off a win last week in LA, will be in the field too and is going off at +1800 to win it all in consecutive weeks.

The favorite this week is Sung-Jae Im. He finished in a tie for 33rd last week at the Genisis but placed fourth in his outing before that at the Farmers Insurance Open. His odds are going off at +1000 to win it all, +270 for a top-5 finish and just +140 for a top-10 finish in South Florida.

Some other stars like Tommy Fleetwood (+1400), Louis Oosthuizen (+1600) and Brooks Koepka (+2200) will also be competing this week.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2022 Honda Classic, which tees off Thursday morning.

2022 Honda Classic Odds Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10 Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10 Sung-Jae Im +1000 +270 +140 Tommy Fleetwood +1400 +330 +170 Louis Oosthuizen +1600 +350 +190 Billy Horschel +1800 +400 +200 Daniel Berger +1800 +400 +200 Joaquin Niemann +1800 +400 +200 Shane Lowry +2200 +450 +250 Brooks Koepka +2200 +450 +250 Cameron Tringale +2500 +450 +250 Matthew Wolff +3500 +500 +275 Keith Mitchell +4000 +600 +330 Jhonattan Vegas +4000 +600 +330 Ian Poulter +4000 +600 +330 Mackenzie Hughes +4000 +600 +330 Alexander Noren +4000 +600 +330 Brian Harman +4500 +700 +350 Mito Pereira +4500 +700 +350 Lee Westwood +5000 +800 +400 Matt Jones +5000 +800 +400 Christiaan Bezuidenhout +5000 +800 +400 Taylor Moore +5000 +800 +400 Aaron Wise +5500 +900 +450 Cameron Young +5500 +900 +450 Ryan Palmer +5500 +900 +450 Denny McCarthy +5500 +900 +450 Kyoung Hoon Lee +6000 +1000 +500 Patrick Reed +6000 +1000 +500 Brendon Todd +6500 +1100 +550 Lucas Glover +6500 +1100 +550 Gary Woodland +6500 +1100 +550 Russell Knox +6500 +1100 +550 Rickie Fowler +6500 +1100 +550 Cheng-Tsung Pan +7000 +1200 +550 Greyson Sigg +7000 +1200 +550 Chris Kirk +7000 +1200 +550 Michael Thompson +8000 +1400 +600 Charles Howell III +8000 +1400 +600 Nicolai Hojgaard +8000 +1400 +600 Zach Johnson +10000 +1800 +650 Nick Taylor +10000 +1800 +650 Beau Hossler +10000 +1800 +650 Aaron Rai +10000 +1800 +650 Martin Kaymer +10000 +1800 +650 Stewart Cink +10000 +1800 +650 Austin Smotherman +10000 +1800 +650 J.J. Spaun +13000 +2000 +700 Kevin Streelman +13000 +2000 +700 Lucas Herbert +13000 +2000 +700 Taylor Pendrith +13000 +2000 +700 Padraig Harrington +13000 +2000 +700 Garrick Higgo +13000 +2000 +700 Mark Hubbard +13000 +2000 +700 John Huh +14000 +2200 +900 Alex Smalley +14000 +2200 +900 Dylan Frittelli +14000 +2200 +900 Rory Sabbatini +14000 +2200 +900 Patrick Rodgers +14000 +2200 +900 Brendan Steele +14000 +2200 +900 Sam Ryder +14000 +2200 +900 Sepp Straka +14000 +2200 +900 Henrik Stenson +15000 +2500 +1100 Matthew NeSmith +15000 +2500 +1100 Charl Schwartzel +15000 +2500 +1100 Camilo Villegas +15000 +2500 +1100 Matthias Schwab +15000 +2500 +1100 Doug Ghim +15000 +2500 +1100 Davis Riley +18000 +3000 +1200 Doc Redman +18000 +3000 +1200 Satoshi Kodaira +18000 +3000 +1200 Hudson Swafford +18000 +3000 +1200 Hayden Buckley +18000 +3000 +1200 Chad Ramey +18000 +3000 +1200 Vincent Whaley +18000 +3000 +1200 Harry Higgs +18000 +3000 +1200 Kramer Hickok +18000 +3000 +1200 Adam Svensson +18000 +3000 +1200 Ryan Armour +20000 +3500 +1200 Adam Schenk +20000 +3500 +1200 J.T. Poston +20000 +3500 +1200 Danny Willett +20000 +3500 +1200 Lee Hodges +20000 +3500 +1200 Jason Dufner +25000 +4000 +1400 Brian Stuard +25000 +4000 +1400 Robert Streb +25000 +4000 +1400 David Lipsky +25000 +4000 +1400 Kiradech Aphibarnrat +25000 +4000 +1400 Nate Lashley +25000 +4000 +1400 Jared Wolfe +25000 +4000 +1400 Dylan Wu +25000 +4000 +1400 Hank Lebioda +25000 +4000 +1400 Brice Garnett +25000 +4000 +1400 Roger Sloan +25000 +4000 +1400 Stephan Jaeger +25000 +4000 +1400 Paul Barjon +30000 +4500 +1800 Justin Lower +30000 +4500 +1800 Anirban Lahiri +30000 +4500 +1800 Jim Herman +30000 +4500 +1800 Nick Hardy +30000 +4500 +1800 Curtis Thompson +30000 +4500 +1800 Peter Uihlein +30000 +4500 +1800 Andrew Novak +30000 +4500 +1800 Kyle Stanley +30000 +4500 +1800 Seth Reeves +30000 +4500 +1800 Luke Donald +30000 +4500 +1800 Jimmy Walker +30000 +4500 +1800 Brandon Hagy +30000 +4500 +1800 Nick Watney +30000 +4500 +1800 Sunghoon Kang +30000 +4500 +1800 Wesley Bryan +30000 +4500 +1800 Tyler Duncan +30000 +4500 +1800 Ben Kohles +30000 +4500 +1800 Kevin Tway +30000 +4500 +1800 Trey Mullinax +30000 +4500 +1800 Bronson Burgoon +35000 +5000 +1800 David Skinns +40000 +6500 +2500 Bill Haas +40000 +6500 +2500 William McGirt +40000 +6500 +2500 Kelly Kraft +40000 +6500 +2500 Kurt Kitayama +40000 +6500 +2500 Austin Cook +40000 +6500 +2500 Chris Stroud +40000 +6500 +2500 Callum Tarren +40000 +6500 +2500 Max McGreevy +50000 +8000 +4000 Michael Gligic +50000 +8000 +4000 Erik Compton +50000 +8000 +4000 Jim Knous +50000 +8000 +4000 Noh Seung-yul +50000 +8000 +4000 Brian Gay +50000 +8000 +4000 Kyle Westmoreland +50000 +8000 +4000 Brett Drewitt +50000 +8000 +4000 Chase Koepka +50000 +8000 +4000 Tyler McCumber +50000 +8000 +4000 Brandon Wu +50000 +8000 +4000 Dawie Van Der Walt +50000 +8000 +4000 Grayson Murray +50000 +8000 +4000 Joshua Creel +50000 +8000 +4000 Richy Werenski +50000 +8000 +4000 Alan Morin +100000 +15000 +8000 Martin Trainer +100000 +15000 +8000

