Opening odds for 2022 Honda Classic

The 2022 Honda Classic kicks off Thursday morning at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.
The field isn’t as star-studded as some previous recent events like the Waste Management Open, but there are still some big names in the group to keep an eye on. Matt Jones won the tournament last year, but his luck isn’t looking as good right now. He’s struggled a bit recently and is listed at +5000 to go back to back and is at +400 for a top-10 finish. Joaquin Niemann, who is coming off a win last week in LA, will be in the field too and is going off at +1800 to win it all in consecutive weeks.
The favorite this week is Sung-Jae Im. He finished in a tie for 33rd last week at the Genisis but placed fourth in his outing before that at the Farmers Insurance Open. His odds are going off at +1000 to win it all, +270 for a top-5 finish and just +140 for a top-10 finish in South Florida.
Some other stars like Tommy Fleetwood (+1400), Louis Oosthuizen (+1600) and Brooks Koepka (+2200) will also be competing this week.
Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2022 Honda Classic, which tees off Thursday morning.
2022 Honda Classic Odds
|Golfer
|Winner
|Top 5
|Top 10
|Golfer
|Winner
|Top 5
|Top 10
|Sung-Jae Im
|+1000
|+270
|+140
|Tommy Fleetwood
|+1400
|+330
|+170
|Louis Oosthuizen
|+1600
|+350
|+190
|Billy Horschel
|+1800
|+400
|+200
|Daniel Berger
|+1800
|+400
|+200
|Joaquin Niemann
|+1800
|+400
|+200
|Shane Lowry
|+2200
|+450
|+250
|Brooks Koepka
|+2200
|+450
|+250
|Cameron Tringale
|+2500
|+450
|+250
|Matthew Wolff
|+3500
|+500
|+275
|Keith Mitchell
|+4000
|+600
|+330
|Jhonattan Vegas
|+4000
|+600
|+330
|Ian Poulter
|+4000
|+600
|+330
|Mackenzie Hughes
|+4000
|+600
|+330
|Alexander Noren
|+4000
|+600
|+330
|Brian Harman
|+4500
|+700
|+350
|Mito Pereira
|+4500
|+700
|+350
|Lee Westwood
|+5000
|+800
|+400
|Matt Jones
|+5000
|+800
|+400
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|+5000
|+800
|+400
|Taylor Moore
|+5000
|+800
|+400
|Aaron Wise
|+5500
|+900
|+450
|Cameron Young
|+5500
|+900
|+450
|Ryan Palmer
|+5500
|+900
|+450
|Denny McCarthy
|+5500
|+900
|+450
|Kyoung Hoon Lee
|+6000
|+1000
|+500
|Patrick Reed
|+6000
|+1000
|+500
|Brendon Todd
|+6500
|+1100
|+550
|Lucas Glover
|+6500
|+1100
|+550
|Gary Woodland
|+6500
|+1100
|+550
|Russell Knox
|+6500
|+1100
|+550
|Rickie Fowler
|+6500
|+1100
|+550
|Cheng-Tsung Pan
|+7000
|+1200
|+550
|Greyson Sigg
|+7000
|+1200
|+550
|Chris Kirk
|+7000
|+1200
|+550
|Michael Thompson
|+8000
|+1400
|+600
|Charles Howell III
|+8000
|+1400
|+600
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|+8000
|+1400
|+600
|Zach Johnson
|+10000
|+1800
|+650
|Nick Taylor
|+10000
|+1800
|+650
|Beau Hossler
|+10000
|+1800
|+650
|Aaron Rai
|+10000
|+1800
|+650
|Martin Kaymer
|+10000
|+1800
|+650
|Stewart Cink
|+10000
|+1800
|+650
|Austin Smotherman
|+10000
|+1800
|+650
|J.J. Spaun
|+13000
|+2000
|+700
|Kevin Streelman
|+13000
|+2000
|+700
|Lucas Herbert
|+13000
|+2000
|+700
|Taylor Pendrith
|+13000
|+2000
|+700
|Padraig Harrington
|+13000
|+2000
|+700
|Garrick Higgo
|+13000
|+2000
|+700
|Mark Hubbard
|+13000
|+2000
|+700
|John Huh
|+14000
|+2200
|+900
|Alex Smalley
|+14000
|+2200
|+900
|Dylan Frittelli
|+14000
|+2200
|+900
|Rory Sabbatini
|+14000
|+2200
|+900
|Patrick Rodgers
|+14000
|+2200
|+900
|Brendan Steele
|+14000
|+2200
|+900
|Sam Ryder
|+14000
|+2200
|+900
|Sepp Straka
|+14000
|+2200
|+900
|Henrik Stenson
|+15000
|+2500
|+1100
|Matthew NeSmith
|+15000
|+2500
|+1100
|Charl Schwartzel
|+15000
|+2500
|+1100
|Camilo Villegas
|+15000
|+2500
|+1100
|Matthias Schwab
|+15000
|+2500
|+1100
|Doug Ghim
|+15000
|+2500
|+1100
|Davis Riley
|+18000
|+3000
|+1200
|Doc Redman
|+18000
|+3000
|+1200
|Satoshi Kodaira
|+18000
|+3000
|+1200
|Hudson Swafford
|+18000
|+3000
|+1200
|Hayden Buckley
|+18000
|+3000
|+1200
|Chad Ramey
|+18000
|+3000
|+1200
|Vincent Whaley
|+18000
|+3000
|+1200
|Harry Higgs
|+18000
|+3000
|+1200
|Kramer Hickok
|+18000
|+3000
|+1200
|Adam Svensson
|+18000
|+3000
|+1200
|Ryan Armour
|+20000
|+3500
|+1200
|Adam Schenk
|+20000
|+3500
|+1200
|J.T. Poston
|+20000
|+3500
|+1200
|Danny Willett
|+20000
|+3500
|+1200
|Lee Hodges
|+20000
|+3500
|+1200
|Jason Dufner
|+25000
|+4000
|+1400
|Brian Stuard
|+25000
|+4000
|+1400
|Robert Streb
|+25000
|+4000
|+1400
|David Lipsky
|+25000
|+4000
|+1400
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|+25000
|+4000
|+1400
|Nate Lashley
|+25000
|+4000
|+1400
|Jared Wolfe
|+25000
|+4000
|+1400
|Dylan Wu
|+25000
|+4000
|+1400
|Hank Lebioda
|+25000
|+4000
|+1400
|Brice Garnett
|+25000
|+4000
|+1400
|Roger Sloan
|+25000
|+4000
|+1400
|Stephan Jaeger
|+25000
|+4000
|+1400
|Paul Barjon
|+30000
|+4500
|+1800
|Justin Lower
|+30000
|+4500
|+1800
|Anirban Lahiri
|+30000
|+4500
|+1800
|Jim Herman
|+30000
|+4500
|+1800
|Nick Hardy
|+30000
|+4500
|+1800
|Curtis Thompson
|+30000
|+4500
|+1800
|Peter Uihlein
|+30000
|+4500
|+1800
|Andrew Novak
|+30000
|+4500
|+1800
|Kyle Stanley
|+30000
|+4500
|+1800
|Seth Reeves
|+30000
|+4500
|+1800
|Luke Donald
|+30000
|+4500
|+1800
|Jimmy Walker
|+30000
|+4500
|+1800
|Brandon Hagy
|+30000
|+4500
|+1800
|Nick Watney
|+30000
|+4500
|+1800
|Sunghoon Kang
|+30000
|+4500
|+1800
|Wesley Bryan
|+30000
|+4500
|+1800
|Tyler Duncan
|+30000
|+4500
|+1800
|Ben Kohles
|+30000
|+4500
|+1800
|Kevin Tway
|+30000
|+4500
|+1800
|Trey Mullinax
|+30000
|+4500
|+1800
|Bronson Burgoon
|+35000
|+5000
|+1800
|David Skinns
|+40000
|+6500
|+2500
|Bill Haas
|+40000
|+6500
|+2500
|William McGirt
|+40000
|+6500
|+2500
|Kelly Kraft
|+40000
|+6500
|+2500
|Kurt Kitayama
|+40000
|+6500
|+2500
|Austin Cook
|+40000
|+6500
|+2500
|Chris Stroud
|+40000
|+6500
|+2500
|Callum Tarren
|+40000
|+6500
|+2500
|Max McGreevy
|+50000
|+8000
|+4000
|Michael Gligic
|+50000
|+8000
|+4000
|Erik Compton
|+50000
|+8000
|+4000
|Jim Knous
|+50000
|+8000
|+4000
|Noh Seung-yul
|+50000
|+8000
|+4000
|Brian Gay
|+50000
|+8000
|+4000
|Kyle Westmoreland
|+50000
|+8000
|+4000
|Brett Drewitt
|+50000
|+8000
|+4000
|Chase Koepka
|+50000
|+8000
|+4000
|Tyler McCumber
|+50000
|+8000
|+4000
|Brandon Wu
|+50000
|+8000
|+4000
|Dawie Van Der Walt
|+50000
|+8000
|+4000
|Grayson Murray
|+50000
|+8000
|+4000
|Joshua Creel
|+50000
|+8000
|+4000
|Richy Werenski
|+50000
|+8000
|+4000
|Alan Morin
|+100000
|+15000
|+8000
|Martin Trainer
|+100000
|+15000
|+8000
