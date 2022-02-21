 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

College basketball AP Poll for February 21st

The top three stay unchanged, and we add another WCC team back to the poll.

By Collin Sherwin Updated
Head coach Mark Few of the Gonzaga Bulldogs looks on during the National Championship game of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament against the Baylor Bears at Lucas Oil Stadium on April 05, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

The Gonzaga Bulldogs are still in search of their first national championship, but they are atop the AP Poll for Week 16 as well as the odds boards at sports books everywhere.

The Zags (23-2, 12-0 WCC) are No. 1 after another week of rolling through the West Coast Conference on their way to what seems an inevitable No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. They’re also the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook to cut down the nets at the Final Four in New Orleans at +400.

Arizona moves up to No. 2, while No. 3 Auburn falls back a spot after losing 63-62 in Gainesville to the Florida Gators on Saturday. By the odds, Arizona and No. 6 Kentucky are the second choice at +800, followed by Auburn and No. 4 Purdue at +1000.

New to the poll this week are the No. 23 Saint Mary’s Gaels, who join Gonzaga and No. 19 Murray State Racers as the only non-power conference teams in the poll.

Here is the complete AP Preseason College Basketball Poll on February 21st:

AP Poll, Week 16 February 21st

Ranking Team Last Week Votes
Ranking Team Last Week Votes
1 Gonzaga (23-2) 1 1,525 (61)
2 Arizona (24-2) 3 1,461
3 Auburn (24-3) 2 1,313
4 Purdue (24-4) 5 1,299
5 Kansas (22-4) 6 1,297
6 Kentucky (22-5) 4 1,248
7 Duke (23-4) 9 1,146
8 Villanova (21-6) 10 1,071
9 Texas Tech (21-6) 11 1,066
10 Baylor (22-5) 7 984
11 Providence (22-3) 8 910
12 UCLA (19-5) 13 802
13 Wisconsin (21-5) 15 735
14 Houston (22-4) 14 734
15 Illinois (19-7) 12 666
16 USC (23-4) 17 586
17 Tennessee (19-7) 16 580
18 Arkansas (21-6) 23 502
19 Murray State (26-2) 21 371
20 Texas (19-8) 20 349
21 Connecticut (19-7) 24 340
22 Ohio State (16-7) 18 320
23 Saint Mary's (22-6) NR 148
24 Alabama (17-10) 25 63
25 Iowa (18-8) NR 59

More to come

More From DraftKings Nation