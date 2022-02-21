College basketball AP Poll for February 21st

The Gonzaga Bulldogs are still in search of their first national championship, but they are atop the AP Poll for Week 16 as well as the odds boards at sports books everywhere.

The Zags (23-2, 12-0 WCC) are No. 1 after another week of rolling through the West Coast Conference on their way to what seems an inevitable No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. They’re also the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook to cut down the nets at the Final Four in New Orleans at +400.

Arizona moves up to No. 2, while No. 3 Auburn falls back a spot after losing 63-62 in Gainesville to the Florida Gators on Saturday. By the odds, Arizona and No. 6 Kentucky are the second choice at +800, followed by Auburn and No. 4 Purdue at +1000.

New to the poll this week are the No. 23 Saint Mary’s Gaels, who join Gonzaga and No. 19 Murray State Racers as the only non-power conference teams in the poll.

Here is the complete AP Preseason College Basketball Poll on February 21st:

AP Poll, Week 16 February 21st Ranking Team Last Week Votes Ranking Team Last Week Votes 1 Gonzaga (23-2) 1 1,525 (61) 2 Arizona (24-2) 3 1,461 3 Auburn (24-3) 2 1,313 4 Purdue (24-4) 5 1,299 5 Kansas (22-4) 6 1,297 6 Kentucky (22-5) 4 1,248 7 Duke (23-4) 9 1,146 8 Villanova (21-6) 10 1,071 9 Texas Tech (21-6) 11 1,066 10 Baylor (22-5) 7 984 11 Providence (22-3) 8 910 12 UCLA (19-5) 13 802 13 Wisconsin (21-5) 15 735 14 Houston (22-4) 14 734 15 Illinois (19-7) 12 666 16 USC (23-4) 17 586 17 Tennessee (19-7) 16 580 18 Arkansas (21-6) 23 502 19 Murray State (26-2) 21 371 20 Texas (19-8) 20 349 21 Connecticut (19-7) 24 340 22 Ohio State (16-7) 18 320 23 Saint Mary's (22-6) NR 148 24 Alabama (17-10) 25 63 25 Iowa (18-8) NR 59

