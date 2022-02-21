 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Michigan’s Juwan Howard suspended for five games, rest of regular season

The Wolverines head coach will be sidelined as UM needs wins to get to the NCAA Tournament

By Collin Sherwin
Michigan Wolverine Head Coach Juwan Howard speaks to the media about the fight after the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Kohl Center on February 20, 2022 in Madison, Wisconsin. Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images

Update 7:11 p.m. Here’s the rest of the discipline from the event, including Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard being fined $10,000 but not suspended. Howard will also be $40,000 lighter, but we don’t know if that includes any pay reduction from Michigan for time missed as well.

The Michigan Wolverines will suspend Juwan Howard for five games, which is the balance of the regular season, per a report from Dan Wetzel of Yahoo.

The incident after Sunday’s 77-63 loss at Wisconsin was clearly going to be punished, but whether by Michigan or the Big Ten was the question. Howard said he was touched by Wisconsin coach Greg Gard in the handshake line in a way that was unnecessary, which led to him striking assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft moments later.

If this suspension is all of the discipline extended, Howard would be able to return for the Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis starting on March 9th. The Wolverines sit tied for seventh in the league currently, and will need to win some games between now and Selection Sunday to assure themselves of a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

Michigan’s remaining regular season schedule is against Rutgers, Illinois, Michigan State, and Iowa at home, followed by Ohio State on the road to end the regular season on March 6th.

Michigan is currently 14-11, 8-7 in the Big Ten. ESPN.com Bracketology has them as one of the last four teams in the NCAA Tournament as of now.

