How to watch WWE NXT 2.0 via live stream and what to watch on the February 22nd episode

After a two-week stint on SyFy due to the Winter Olympics in Beijing, WWE NXT 2.0 returns to USA Network tonight with a live episode coming from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

We’re one week removed from the special Vengeance Day episode and we’re in for an eventful show tonight as the developmental brand starts building towards NXT Takeover: Stand and Deliver during Wrestlemania weekend.

How to watch WWE NXT 2.0

Date: Tuesday, February 22nd

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USANetwork.com/live or USA Network App

What to watch on WWE NXT 2.0

NXT Champion Bron Breakker successfully defended his title against Santos Escobar last week but had to deal with outside interference on multiple fronts. Along with having to ward off the rest of Legado Del Fantasma, he also took a superkick from Dolph Ziggler, who showed up to NXT after getting into it with Tommaso Ciampa the night before on Raw. Ciampa and Ziggler are set to go one-on-one during tonight’s show in a No. 1 contender’s match for a shot at Breakker’s title.

The men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Tournament concluded last week with the Creed Brothers toppling MSK to win the Dusty Cup. Now it’s the women’s turn as their tournament will begin tonight, with the finals presumably taking place at Takeover.

Grayson Waller voided the restraining order he had against L.A. Knight when he attacked Knight during last week’s show. As a result, the two will finally go one-on-one for tonight’s show. We’ll see how Knight overcomes the odds with Waller’s bodyguard Sanga always lurking.