NASCAR schedule for WISE Power 400

NASCAR will head into race No. 2 following the Daytona 500 as they head to Fontana California to the Auto Club Speedway for races in the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series.

Rookie Austin Cindric took the checkered flag at Daytona over the weekend as he edged Bubba Wallace and Ryan Blaney in the NASCAR Cup Series, while Austin Hill won the Beef. It’s what’s for Dinner. 300 in the Xfinity Series.

The NASCAR Cup Series will hold the WISE Power 400 on Sunday, February 27th at 3:30 p.m. ET. The race will air on FOX and stream on the FOX Sports App. Kyle Larson is the race week favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at +400. Cindric is installed at +3500.

The Xfinity Series race is the Production Alliance 300 the day before at 5:00 p.m. ET, and it can be seen on FS1 and streamed on the FOX Sports App.

Below is a look at the schedule for the WISE Power 400 and Production Alliance 300 this weekend. All times are ET.

Saturday, February 26th

Noon — Xfinity Series Practice — FS1, FOX Sports App

12:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series Qualifying — FS1, FOX Sports App

2:00 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series Practice — FS1, FOX Sports App

2:35 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying — FS1, FOX Sports App

5:00 p.m. — Xfinity Series Production Alliance 300 — FS1, FOX Sports App

Sunday, February 27th

3:30 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series Wise Power 400 — FOX, FOX Sports App