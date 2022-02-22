 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Full list of tee times for Round 1 of the Honda Classic

The Honda Classic tees off at 6:50 a.m. ET on Thursday from the PGA National. We have a full list of tee times, including the featured groups.

Sungjae Im of Korea reacts as he drops his club on the sixth tee during the third round of The Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club on February 19, 2022 in Pacific Palisades, California. Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

The West Coast Swing has come to an end, and the PGA Tour heads to Florida for four of the next five weeks starting with the Honda Classic on Thursday, February 24th in Palm Beach Gardens.

The star power in the field this week is dialed back a bit thanks to the prize pool being lowered from $12 million at Riviera last week to $8 million at PGA National for the Honda. Sung-Jae Im of Korea enters as the favorite at +1000 at DraftKings Sportsbook, and he’s already won this year at the Shriners Children’s Open in Las Vegas to go along with four Top 10 finishes.

Tommy Fleetwood (+1400), Louis Oosthuizen (+1600), and Daniel Berger (+1600) round out the favorites in the field.

The tournament gets underway on Thursday with tee times starting at 6:50 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 2 p.m.-6 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel. PGA Tour Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player throughout each day of the tournament.

Featured Groups

Joaquin Niemann, Brooks Koepka, Mackenzie Hughes
TBA
TBA

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the Honda Classic on Thursday.

Honda Classic, Round 1 tee times

Time (ET) Tee Golfer Golfer Golfer
Time (ET) Tee Golfer Golfer Golfer
6:50 AM Tee #1 Ryan Armour Charl Schwartzel Mark Hubbard
6:50 AM Tee #10 Brice Garnett Peter Uihlein Hayden Buckley
7:01 AM Tee #1 Sepp Straka Brandon Hagy Vince Whaley
7:01 AM Tee #10 Satoshi Kodaira Sam Ryder Mito Pereira
7:12 AM Tee #1 Bill Haas Tyler McCumber Erik Compton
7:12 AM Tee #10 Martin Kaymer Anirban Lahiri Aaron Rai
7:23 AM Tee #1 Lucas Glover Michael Thompson Brendon Todd
7:23 AM Tee #10 Dylan Frittelli Nate Lashley C.T. Pan
7:34 AM Tee #1 Hudson Swafford Robert Streb J.T. Poston
7:34 AM Tee #10 Stewart Cink Shane Lowry Zach Johnson
7:45 AM Tee #1 Brian Gay Charles Howell III Brian Stuard
7:45 AM Tee #10 Billy Horschel Patrick Reed Cameron Young
7:56 AM Tee #1 Jim Herman William McGirt Luke Donald
7:56 AM Tee #10 Joaquin Niemann Brooks Koepka Mackenzie Hughes
8:07 AM Tee #1 Sung Kang Rory Sabbatini Beau Hossler
8:07 AM Tee #10 Tommy Fleetwood Patrick Rodgers Harry Higgs
8:18 AM Tee #1 Austin Cook John Huh Adam Schenk
8:18 AM Tee #10 Russell Knox Camilo Villegas J.J. Spaun
8:29 AM Tee #1 Dylan Wu Andrew Novak Martin Contini
8:29 AM Tee #10 Christiaan Bezuidenhout Jim Knous Kurt Kitayama
8:40 AM Tee #1 Brandon Wu David Skinns Rick Lamb
8:40 AM Tee #10 Alex Smalley Justin Lower Sam Stevens
8:51 AM Tee #1 Adam Svensson Max McGreevy Alan Morin
8:51 AM Tee #10 Michael Gligic Ben Kohles Andrew Kozan
11:45 AM Tee #1 Kyle Stanley Alex Noren Kelly Kraft
11:45 AM Tee #10 Padraig Harrington Nick Watney Matthew NeSmith
11:56 AM Tee #1 Jhonattan Vegas Denny McCarthy Taylor Pendrith
11:56 AM Tee #10 Grayson Murray Vaughn Taylor Kiradech Aphibarnrat
12:07 PM Tee #1 Lee Westwood Trey Mullinax Lee Hodges
12:07 PM Tee #10 Ian Poulter Chris Stroud Fabián Gómez
12:18 PM Tee #1 Nick Taylor Kevin Tway Danny Willett
12:18 PM Tee #10 K.H. Lee Ryan Palmer Henrik Stenson
12:29 PM Tee #1 Lucas Herbert Sungjae Im Louis Oosthuizen
12:29 PM Tee #10 Garrick Higgo Richy Werenski Wesley Bryan
12:40 PM Tee #1 Matt Jones Daniel Berger Gary Woodland
12:40 PM Tee #10 Martin Trainer Brian Harman Jimmy Walker
12:51 PM Tee #1 Matthew Wolff Keith Mitchell Rickie Fowler
12:51 PM Tee #10 Aaron Wise Roger Sloan Doug Ghim
1:02 PM Tee #1 Chris Kirk Bronson Burgoon Hank Lebioda
1:02 PM Tee #10 Kevin Streelman Doc Redman Kramer Hickok
1:13 PM Tee #1 Brendan Steele Jason Dufner Seung-Yul Noh
1:13 PM Tee #10 Stephan Jaeger Dawie van der Walt Curtis Thompson
1:24 PM Tee #1 Taylor Moore Matthias Schwab Jared Wolfe
1:24 PM Tee #10 Greyson Sigg Brett Drewitt Callum Tarren
1:35 PM Tee #1 Seth Reeves Chad Ramey Kyle Westmoreland
1:35 PM Tee #10 David Lipsky Nick Hardy Austin Smotherman
1:46 PM Tee #1 Chase Seiffert Paul Barjon Nicolai Hojgaard
1:46 PM Tee #10 Davis Riley Joshua Creel Chase Koepka

