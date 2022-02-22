The West Coast Swing has come to an end, and the PGA Tour heads to Florida for four of the next five weeks starting with the Honda Classic on Thursday, February 24th in Palm Beach Gardens.

The star power in the field this week is dialed back a bit thanks to the prize pool being lowered from $12 million at Riviera last week to $8 million at PGA National for the Honda. Sung-Jae Im of Korea enters as the favorite at +1000 at DraftKings Sportsbook, and he’s already won this year at the Shriners Children’s Open in Las Vegas to go along with four Top 10 finishes.

Tommy Fleetwood (+1400), Louis Oosthuizen (+1600), and Daniel Berger (+1600) round out the favorites in the field.

The tournament gets underway on Thursday with tee times starting at 6:50 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 2 p.m.-6 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel. PGA Tour Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player throughout each day of the tournament.

Featured Groups

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the Honda Classic on Thursday.