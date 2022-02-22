The West Coast Swing has come to an end, and the PGA Tour heads to Florida for four of the next five weeks starting with the Honda Classic on Thursday, February 24th in Palm Beach Gardens.
The star power in the field this week is dialed back a bit thanks to the prize pool being lowered from $12 million at Riviera last week to $8 million at PGA National for the Honda. Sung-Jae Im of Korea enters as the favorite at +1000 at DraftKings Sportsbook, and he’s already won this year at the Shriners Children’s Open in Las Vegas to go along with four Top 10 finishes.
Tommy Fleetwood (+1400), Louis Oosthuizen (+1600), and Daniel Berger (+1600) round out the favorites in the field.
The tournament gets underway on Thursday with tee times starting at 6:50 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 2 p.m.-6 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel. PGA Tour Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player throughout each day of the tournament.
Featured Groups
Joaquin Niemann, Brooks Koepka, Mackenzie Hughes
TBA
TBA
Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the Honda Classic on Thursday.
Honda Classic, Round 1 tee times
|Time (ET)
|Tee
|Golfer
|Golfer
|Golfer
|Time (ET)
|Tee
|Golfer
|Golfer
|Golfer
|6:50 AM
|Tee #1
|Ryan Armour
|Charl Schwartzel
|Mark Hubbard
|6:50 AM
|Tee #10
|Brice Garnett
|Peter Uihlein
|Hayden Buckley
|7:01 AM
|Tee #1
|Sepp Straka
|Brandon Hagy
|Vince Whaley
|7:01 AM
|Tee #10
|Satoshi Kodaira
|Sam Ryder
|Mito Pereira
|7:12 AM
|Tee #1
|Bill Haas
|Tyler McCumber
|Erik Compton
|7:12 AM
|Tee #10
|Martin Kaymer
|Anirban Lahiri
|Aaron Rai
|7:23 AM
|Tee #1
|Lucas Glover
|Michael Thompson
|Brendon Todd
|7:23 AM
|Tee #10
|Dylan Frittelli
|Nate Lashley
|C.T. Pan
|7:34 AM
|Tee #1
|Hudson Swafford
|Robert Streb
|J.T. Poston
|7:34 AM
|Tee #10
|Stewart Cink
|Shane Lowry
|Zach Johnson
|7:45 AM
|Tee #1
|Brian Gay
|Charles Howell III
|Brian Stuard
|7:45 AM
|Tee #10
|Billy Horschel
|Patrick Reed
|Cameron Young
|7:56 AM
|Tee #1
|Jim Herman
|William McGirt
|Luke Donald
|7:56 AM
|Tee #10
|Joaquin Niemann
|Brooks Koepka
|Mackenzie Hughes
|8:07 AM
|Tee #1
|Sung Kang
|Rory Sabbatini
|Beau Hossler
|8:07 AM
|Tee #10
|Tommy Fleetwood
|Patrick Rodgers
|Harry Higgs
|8:18 AM
|Tee #1
|Austin Cook
|John Huh
|Adam Schenk
|8:18 AM
|Tee #10
|Russell Knox
|Camilo Villegas
|J.J. Spaun
|8:29 AM
|Tee #1
|Dylan Wu
|Andrew Novak
|Martin Contini
|8:29 AM
|Tee #10
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|Jim Knous
|Kurt Kitayama
|8:40 AM
|Tee #1
|Brandon Wu
|David Skinns
|Rick Lamb
|8:40 AM
|Tee #10
|Alex Smalley
|Justin Lower
|Sam Stevens
|8:51 AM
|Tee #1
|Adam Svensson
|Max McGreevy
|Alan Morin
|8:51 AM
|Tee #10
|Michael Gligic
|Ben Kohles
|Andrew Kozan
|11:45 AM
|Tee #1
|Kyle Stanley
|Alex Noren
|Kelly Kraft
|11:45 AM
|Tee #10
|Padraig Harrington
|Nick Watney
|Matthew NeSmith
|11:56 AM
|Tee #1
|Jhonattan Vegas
|Denny McCarthy
|Taylor Pendrith
|11:56 AM
|Tee #10
|Grayson Murray
|Vaughn Taylor
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|12:07 PM
|Tee #1
|Lee Westwood
|Trey Mullinax
|Lee Hodges
|12:07 PM
|Tee #10
|Ian Poulter
|Chris Stroud
|Fabián Gómez
|12:18 PM
|Tee #1
|Nick Taylor
|Kevin Tway
|Danny Willett
|12:18 PM
|Tee #10
|K.H. Lee
|Ryan Palmer
|Henrik Stenson
|12:29 PM
|Tee #1
|Lucas Herbert
|Sungjae Im
|Louis Oosthuizen
|12:29 PM
|Tee #10
|Garrick Higgo
|Richy Werenski
|Wesley Bryan
|12:40 PM
|Tee #1
|Matt Jones
|Daniel Berger
|Gary Woodland
|12:40 PM
|Tee #10
|Martin Trainer
|Brian Harman
|Jimmy Walker
|12:51 PM
|Tee #1
|Matthew Wolff
|Keith Mitchell
|Rickie Fowler
|12:51 PM
|Tee #10
|Aaron Wise
|Roger Sloan
|Doug Ghim
|1:02 PM
|Tee #1
|Chris Kirk
|Bronson Burgoon
|Hank Lebioda
|1:02 PM
|Tee #10
|Kevin Streelman
|Doc Redman
|Kramer Hickok
|1:13 PM
|Tee #1
|Brendan Steele
|Jason Dufner
|Seung-Yul Noh
|1:13 PM
|Tee #10
|Stephan Jaeger
|Dawie van der Walt
|Curtis Thompson
|1:24 PM
|Tee #1
|Taylor Moore
|Matthias Schwab
|Jared Wolfe
|1:24 PM
|Tee #10
|Greyson Sigg
|Brett Drewitt
|Callum Tarren
|1:35 PM
|Tee #1
|Seth Reeves
|Chad Ramey
|Kyle Westmoreland
|1:35 PM
|Tee #10
|David Lipsky
|Nick Hardy
|Austin Smotherman
|1:46 PM
|Tee #1
|Chase Seiffert
|Paul Barjon
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|1:46 PM
|Tee #10
|Davis Riley
|Joshua Creel
|Chase Koepka