Breaking down opening lines for Sunday’s WISE Power 400 at the Auto Club Speedway

We go over the opening odds for this Sunday’s WISE Power 400 at the Auto Club Speedway.

By TeddyRicketson
A detail view of the #2 Discount Tire Ford, in the Ruoff Mortgage victory lane after driver Austin Cindric won the NASCAR Cup Series 64th Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 20, 2022 in Daytona Beach, Florida. Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

On Sunday, February 27th, we will see the running of the 2022 WISE Power 400 from Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California. On the heels of an exciting Daytona 500 to start the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series, the drives will switch coasts and take their shot at the 2-mile, tri-oval track.

Currently, Austin Cindric leads the series standings with his win at the Daytona 500. He is tied in points with Brad Keselowski, but he gets the edge with the victory under his belt. They are followed by Martin Truex Jr., Bubba Wallace and Chase Briscoe to round out the top-five ending into this weekend’s race.

With the opening odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, Kyle Larson has the best odds to come away with a checkered flag with +400 odds. Kyle Busch and Chase Elliott follow at +800. The top five wraps with Denny Hamlin at +850, and Martin Truex, Jr. at +1000

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in the 2022 WISE Power 400 race at the Auto Club Speedway.

2022 WISE Power 400, opening odds

Driver Odds
Kyle Larson +400
Kyle Busch +800
Chase Elliott +800
Denny Hamlin +850
Alex Bowman +1400
William Byron +1200
Joey Logano +1400
Ryan Blaney +1200
Martin Truex Jr. +1000
Kevin Harvick +1500
Brad Keselowski +2000
Tyler Reddick +1600
Kurt Busch +2000
Ross Chastain +2500
Christopher Bell +3000
Austin Cindric +3500
Austin Dillon +4000
Chris Buescher +5000
Chase Briscoe +5000
Harrison Burton +6000
Aric Almirola +7000
Justin Haley +7000
Daniel Suarez +8000
Erik Jones +8000
Bubba Wallace +8000
Daniel Hemric +8000
Cole Custer +10000
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +10000
Ty Dillon +15000
Todd Gilliland +15000
Michael McDowell +15000
Corey Lajoie +25000
David Ragan +25000
Cody Ware +100000
B.J. McLeod +100000
Josh Bilicki +100000

