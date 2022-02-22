Breaking down opening lines for Sunday’s WISE Power 400 at the Auto Club Speedway

On Sunday, February 27th, we will see the running of the 2022 WISE Power 400 from Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California. On the heels of an exciting Daytona 500 to start the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series, the drives will switch coasts and take their shot at the 2-mile, tri-oval track.
Currently, Austin Cindric leads the series standings with his win at the Daytona 500. He is tied in points with Brad Keselowski, but he gets the edge with the victory under his belt. They are followed by Martin Truex Jr., Bubba Wallace and Chase Briscoe to round out the top-five ending into this weekend’s race.
With the opening odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, Kyle Larson has the best odds to come away with a checkered flag with +400 odds. Kyle Busch and Chase Elliott follow at +800. The top five wraps with Denny Hamlin at +850, and Martin Truex, Jr. at +1000
Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in the 2022 WISE Power 400 race at the Auto Club Speedway.
2022 WISE Power 400, opening odds
|Driver
|Odds
|Driver
|Odds
|Kyle Larson
|+400
|Kyle Busch
|+800
|Chase Elliott
|+800
|Denny Hamlin
|+850
|Alex Bowman
|+1400
|William Byron
|+1200
|Joey Logano
|+1400
|Ryan Blaney
|+1200
|Martin Truex Jr.
|+1000
|Kevin Harvick
|+1500
|Brad Keselowski
|+2000
|Tyler Reddick
|+1600
|Kurt Busch
|+2000
|Ross Chastain
|+2500
|Christopher Bell
|+3000
|Austin Cindric
|+3500
|Austin Dillon
|+4000
|Chris Buescher
|+5000
|Chase Briscoe
|+5000
|Harrison Burton
|+6000
|Aric Almirola
|+7000
|Justin Haley
|+7000
|Daniel Suarez
|+8000
|Erik Jones
|+8000
|Bubba Wallace
|+8000
|Daniel Hemric
|+8000
|Cole Custer
|+10000
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|+10000
|Ty Dillon
|+15000
|Todd Gilliland
|+15000
|Michael McDowell
|+15000
|Corey Lajoie
|+25000
|David Ragan
|+25000
|Cody Ware
|+100000
|B.J. McLeod
|+100000
|Josh Bilicki
|+100000
