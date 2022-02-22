Breaking down opening lines for Sunday’s WISE Power 400 at the Auto Club Speedway

On Sunday, February 27th, we will see the running of the 2022 WISE Power 400 from Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California. On the heels of an exciting Daytona 500 to start the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series, the drives will switch coasts and take their shot at the 2-mile, tri-oval track.

Currently, Austin Cindric leads the series standings with his win at the Daytona 500. He is tied in points with Brad Keselowski, but he gets the edge with the victory under his belt. They are followed by Martin Truex Jr., Bubba Wallace and Chase Briscoe to round out the top-five ending into this weekend’s race.

With the opening odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, Kyle Larson has the best odds to come away with a checkered flag with +400 odds. Kyle Busch and Chase Elliott follow at +800. The top five wraps with Denny Hamlin at +850, and Martin Truex, Jr. at +1000

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in the 2022 WISE Power 400 race at the Auto Club Speedway.

2022 WISE Power 400, opening odds Driver Odds Driver Odds Kyle Larson +400 Kyle Busch +800 Chase Elliott +800 Denny Hamlin +850 Alex Bowman +1400 William Byron +1200 Joey Logano +1400 Ryan Blaney +1200 Martin Truex Jr. +1000 Kevin Harvick +1500 Brad Keselowski +2000 Tyler Reddick +1600 Kurt Busch +2000 Ross Chastain +2500 Christopher Bell +3000 Austin Cindric +3500 Austin Dillon +4000 Chris Buescher +5000 Chase Briscoe +5000 Harrison Burton +6000 Aric Almirola +7000 Justin Haley +7000 Daniel Suarez +8000 Erik Jones +8000 Bubba Wallace +8000 Daniel Hemric +8000 Cole Custer +10000 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +10000 Ty Dillon +15000 Todd Gilliland +15000 Michael McDowell +15000 Corey Lajoie +25000 David Ragan +25000 Cody Ware +100000 B.J. McLeod +100000 Josh Bilicki +100000

