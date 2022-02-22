Villanova vs. UConn: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The eighth-ranked Villanova Wildcats will go for their sixth consecutive victory when they hit the road to take on the No. 21 UConn Huskies on Tuesday night.

Villanova (21-6, 14-3 Big East) won five games in a row including a 74-66 home win over the Georgetown Hoyas on Saturday. The Wildcats have one of the best offenses in the country according to KenPom’s adjusted offensive efficiency, and their top scorer is Collin Gillespie, who’s putting up 16.6 points per game.

UConn (19-7, 10-5 Big East) is on a three-game winning streak, and they beat the Xavier Musketeers at home on Saturday. The Huskies are rated inside the top 20 overall in the latest KenPom ratings with a balanced team when it comes to offensive and defensive efficiency. R.J. Cole leads the team in points (16.2), assists (4.3) and steals (1.3) per game.

How to watch Villanova vs. UConn

When: Tuesday, February 22, 8:00 p.m. ET

Where: XL Center, Hartford, CT

TV: FS1

Where to live stream online: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: UConn -2.5

Total: 136

The Pick

Over 136

Villanova plays at one of the slowest paces in the country, which makes taking the over a bit scary, but the Wildcats are good enough offensively to make up for it. Villanova ranks No. 334 out of 358 teams in possessions per game, but they have the sixth-rated offense according to KenPom. UConn hits the over in 61.5% of their games, and let’s hope that increases when the number surpasses 135 on Tuesday night.

