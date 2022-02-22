Oklahoma vs. Texas Tech: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The ninth-ranked Texas Tech Red Raiders continue to beat good teams, and they’ll be looking for revenge when they take on the Oklahoma Sooners on Tuesday night.

Texas Tech (21-6, 10-4 Big 12) is on a three-game winning streak, and their last two victories came against the Baylor Bears and Texas Longhorns. The Red Raiders’ last loss game in a 15-point defeat on the road against Oklahoma a little less than two weeks ago. Texas Tech’s third-leading scorer Kevin McCullar missed the last two games with an ankle injury, so we’ll see if he will return on Tuesday night.

Oklahoma (14-13, 4-10 Big 12) hasn’t won a game since they beat Texas Tech with a three-game losing streak. The Sooners are 40th overall in the latest KenPom ratings, and they lost a key piece of their roster in their last time out. Elijah Harkless is putting up 10 points per game this season, and he was ruled out for the rest of the year with an undisclosed injury.

How to watch Oklahoma vs. Texas Tech

When: Tuesday, February 22, 8:00 p.m. ET

Where: United Supermarkets Arena, Lubbock, TX

TV: BIG12 | ESPN+

Where to live stream online: Big 12 Now, Big 12 Now on ESPN

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Texas Tech -10.5

Total: 130

The Pick

Under 130

When you combine Texas Tech’s defense with Oklahoma’s style of play, there’s a lot to like about the under in addition to the Sooners’ offense struggling in the first game without Harkless. The Red Raiders are No. 2 in KenPom’s adjusted defensive efficiency, and Oklahoma ranks No. 275 in possessions per game.

