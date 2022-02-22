Tennessee vs. Missouri: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The 17th-ranked Tennessee Volunteers followed their best win of the season with a loss over the weekend as they return to the floor on Tuesday night for a road matchup with the Missouri Tigers.

Tennessee (19-7, 10-4 SEC) knocked off the Kentucky Wildcats at home, but they went on the road and scored just 48 points in a loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday. The Volunteers ended a five-game winning streak, and they have one of the best defenses in the country as it rates fourth in KenPom’s adjusted efficiency. Santiago Vescovi shot just 2-of-13 from the floor in the last time out, but he is the team’s leading scorer with 13.5 points per game.

Missouri (10-17, 4-10 SEC) lost three games in a row heading into Tuesday night, and they lost to the Mississippi State Bulldogs at home on Sunday. The Tigers are barely rated inside the top 150 overall in KenPom, and their top scorer is Kobe Brown, who’s putting up 12.4 points per game in addition to 7.9 rebounds.

How to watch Tennessee vs. Missouri

When: Tuesday, February 22, 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Mizzou Arena, Columbia, MO

TV: SEC Network

Where to live stream online: SEC Network, ESPN app with an SEC Network subscription

Odds

Spread: Tennessee -10

Total: 130

The Pick

Tennessee -10

Playing a second consecutive road game does not make for the greatest of betting spots, but Tennessee is so much better than Missouri and should cover this number. The Volunteers should be fired up coming off a loss when they shot just 27.1% from the floor. Tennessee’s edge comes on the defensive end, but they obviously shoot much better than that and we’ll see that on Tuesday night.

