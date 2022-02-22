Michigan State vs. Iowa: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The Michigan State Spartans’ struggles continue as they get ready for another tough road matchup with the No. 25 Iowa Hawkeyes on Tuesday night.

Michigan State (18-8, 9-6 Big Ten) lost four of their last five games including two in a row as Tom Izzo searches for answers. The Spartans are rated inside the top 30 overall in the latest KenPom ratings, and their top scorer is Gabe Brown, who is putting up 11.8 points per game and is the only player on the roster averaging double-digit points.

Iowa (18-8, 8-7 Big Ten) is playing well as they’ve won four of their last five games including an impressive 13-point road victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday. The computers love the Hawkeyes despite their eight losses as they’re just outside the top 15 overall in KenPom. Iowa has one of the top offenses in the country and a defense that is outside the top 100 in adjusted efficiency. Keegan Murray is the star with 23.4 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.

How to watch Michigan State vs. Iowa

When: Tuesday, February 22, 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, IA

TV: ESPN

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Iowa -7

Total: 153.5

The Pick

Michigan State +7

I think I might just keep going down with the Michigan State ship because at some point, the Spartans will come out of this and start beating good teams. Michigan State has a far better defense than Iowa, but I’ll side with the Spartans getting six points on the road in desperation mode.

