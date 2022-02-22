Arkansas vs. Florida: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 18 Arkansas Razorbacks and Florida Gators are coming off impressive victories as they head into Tuesday night’s matchup in Gainesville.

Arkansas (21-6, 20-4 SEC) won nine of their last 10 games including a 10-point victory over the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday. The Razorbacks have a defense that rates inside the top 15 in KenPom’s adjusted efficiency, but they barely crack the top 75 offensively in that category. JD Notae is the team’s top scorer with 18.5 points per game.

Florida (17-10, 7-7 SEC) lost consecutive games to the Kentucky Wildcats and Texas A&M Aggies, but the Gators took down the second-ranked Auburn Tigers on Saturday. Florida is rated No. 50 overall in the latest KenPom ratings, and their top player has been Colin Castleton, who is putting up 15.7 points and 9.1 rebounds.

How to watch Arkansas vs. Florida

When: Tuesday, February 22nd, 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Exactech Arena at Stephen C. O’Connell Center, Gainesville, FL

TV: ESPN2

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Arkansas -1

Total: 136

The Pick

Arkansas -1

Florida put all their focus on knocking off one of the best teams in the country over the weekend, and it’s tough to have that same motivation with a team like Arkansas coming to town. The Razorbacks have had more consistent success over the last couple weeks, so I’d suggest going with the road favorites on Tuesday night.

