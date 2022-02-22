Kansas State vs. Kansas: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The fifth-ranked Kansas Jayhawks will go for their fourth consecutive victory when they host the Kansas State Wildcats on Tuesday night.

Kansas (22-4, 11-2 Big 12) is coming off a 71-58 road victory over the West Virginia Mountaineers, and their top scorer Ochai Agbaji increased his average with 23 points in the victory. The Jayhawks are No. 5 in the latest KenPom ratings with one of the best offenses in terms of adjusted efficiency.

Kansas State (14-12, 6-8 Big 12) had a two-game winning streak ended on Saturday when they went on the road and lost to the Oklahoma State Cowboys in overtime. The Wildcats are outside the top 50 overall in KenPom, and their top scorer is Nigel Pack, who averages 17.5 points per game.

How to watch Kansas State vs. Kansas

When: Tuesday, February 22nd, 9:00 p.m. ET

Where: Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, KS

TV: ESPN

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Kansas -12

Total: 142.5

The Pick

Kansas State +12

The Wildcats lost the first matchup against Kansas State 78-75 last month, and it’s tough to take a team to cover this large of a number in a rivalry game. Kansas is a much better team, but they are still likely to be without Remy Martin, and Kansas State plays a slow style of play that should help the Wildcats cover this spread.

