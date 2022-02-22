Alabama vs. Vanderbilt: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

On Tuesday, February 22nd the No. 24 Alabama Crimson Tide take on the Vanderbilt Commodores in an SEC matchup. Tipoff from Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee is set for 9:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on the SEC Network.

The Crimson Tide (17-10, 7-7 SEC) has their modest three-game win streak snapped by Kentucky last Saturday, 90-81. It is hard to peg the ceiling and the floor of this Alabama basketball team because they have solid wins over LSU, Tennessee and Baylor, but they took two losses to Auburn and two to Kentucky. They need to avoid a bad loss in their remaining four games if they hope to make a splash in the conference tournament.

The Commodores (14-12, 6-8 SEC) were able to get off of a two-game losing streak by beating Texas A&M at home last Saturday, 72-67. They haven’t been able to string three wins together since late December, but they have the talent and the ability to play upset in the upcoming conference tournament. They could start with a big win over Alabama in this one.

How to watch Alabama vs. Vanderbilt

When: Tuesday, February 22nd, 9:00 p.m. ET

Where: Memorial Gymnasium (Vanderbilt), Nashville, TN

TV: SEC Network

Where to live stream online: SEC Network, ESPN app with an SEC Network subscription

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Alabama -4

Total: 151

The Pick

Alabama -4

This one is likely going come down to the wire as the last two games that the Crimson Tide have won have been by five points or fewer. Vanderbilt has been able to hang around in games and I think they are going to put forth a good effort. That being said, Alabama will at least cover setting themselves up for an important final four games that will decide their seeding for the conference tournament.

