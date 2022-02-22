 clock menu more-arrow no yes

College basketball injuries to watch for Tuesday, February 22nd

We take a look at who will be on the court and who won’t this Tuesday in college basketball.

By TeddyRicketson
Guard Kevin McCullar #15 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders handles the ball during the first half of the college basketball game against the TCU Horned Frogs at United Supermarkets Arena on February 12, 2022 in Lubbock, Texas. Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images

We have another solid slate of games ahead of us with eight ranked teams in action on Tuesday. Some of those matchups feature an injury that is worth keeping an eye on.

We take a look at players that are questionable for action on Tuesday, February 22nd in key major-conference matchups.

Kansas State vs. No. 5 Kansas

Kansas State: Maximus Edwards, questionable (leg)
Kansas: Remy Martin, questionable (knee)

No. 24 Alabama vs. Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt: Jamaine Mann, questionable (knee)

Oklahoma vs. No. 9 Texas Tech

Oklahoma: Marvin Johnson, doubtful (ankle)
Texas Tech: Kevin McCullar, GTD (ankle)

No. 17 Tennessee vs. Missouri

Tennessee: Olivier Nkamhoua, out (ankle)

