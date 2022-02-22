College basketball injuries to watch for Tuesday, February 22nd

We have another solid slate of games ahead of us with eight ranked teams in action on Tuesday. Some of those matchups feature an injury that is worth keeping an eye on.

We take a look at players that are questionable for action on Tuesday, February 22nd in key major-conference matchups.

Kansas State: Maximus Edwards, questionable (leg)

Kansas: Remy Martin, questionable (knee)

Vanderbilt: Jamaine Mann, questionable (knee)

Oklahoma: Marvin Johnson, doubtful (ankle)

Texas Tech: Kevin McCullar, GTD (ankle)

Tennessee: Olivier Nkamhoua, out (ankle)