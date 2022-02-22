Olivier Nkamhoua: Status of Tennessee forward for game against Missouri on Tuesday

On Tuesday, February 22nd the No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers will hit the road for an SEC matchup against the Missouri Tigers. Tipoff from Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri is set for 7:00 p.m. ET with the game airing on the SEC Network. Unfortunately for the Vols, they will have to play this game, and the rest of the season, without Olivier Nkamhoua.

The junior forward from Finland last played on February 5th but suffered an ankle injury. He had to have surgery which occurred on February, 7th and he is suspected to be done for the season. Playing in 22 games this season, Nkamhoua averaged 21.5 minutes, 8.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game. His 5.6 rebounds led the team so Tennessee is going to need someone to step up and clean up the glass.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Volunteers are listed as a 10.5-point favorite. The line opened with UT as the 10-point chalk. The total sits at 130.