 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Olivier Nkamhoua: Status of Tennessee forward for game against Missouri on Tuesday

We take a look at what it means for the Volunteers here.

By TeddyRicketson
Devin Askew #5 of the Texas Longhorns looks to pass the ball in front of Olivier Nkamhoua #13 of the Tennessee Volunteers at the Frank Erwin Center on January 29, 2022 in Austin, Texas. Photo by Chris Covatta/Getty Images

On Tuesday, February 22nd the No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers will hit the road for an SEC matchup against the Missouri Tigers. Tipoff from Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri is set for 7:00 p.m. ET with the game airing on the SEC Network. Unfortunately for the Vols, they will have to play this game, and the rest of the season, without Olivier Nkamhoua.

The junior forward from Finland last played on February 5th but suffered an ankle injury. He had to have surgery which occurred on February, 7th and he is suspected to be done for the season. Playing in 22 games this season, Nkamhoua averaged 21.5 minutes, 8.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game. His 5.6 rebounds led the team so Tennessee is going to need someone to step up and clean up the glass.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Volunteers are listed as a 10.5-point favorite. The line opened with UT as the 10-point chalk. The total sits at 130.

More From DraftKings Nation