 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Kevin McCullar: Status of Texas Tech guard for game against Oklahoma on Tuesday

We take a look at what it means for the Red Raiders here.

By TeddyRicketson
Guard Kevin McCullar of the Texas Tech Red Raiders handles the ball during the first half of the college basketball game against the TCU Horned Frogs at United Supermarkets Arena on February 12, 2022 in Lubbock, Texas. Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images

Tuesday, February 22nd’s slate of college basketball games will feature a Big 12 contest between the Oklahoma Sooners and the No. 9 Texas Tech Red Raiders. The Red Raiders are likely eagerly waiting for the game status of junior guard Kevin McCullar who is questionable for the game.

McCullar last played in a game on February, 12th where he injured his ankle. He was able to get a workout in on Monday, but he is still listed as questionable for the Red Raiders conference matchup on Tuesday. McCullar has played in 21 games and has averaged 31.6 minutes, 10.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.4 steals in them. His rebounds, assists and steals lead the team so if he does miss the game, the Red Raiders are going to need someone to step up in his place.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Red Raiders are listed as a 10.5-point favorite. The line opened with TTU as a 10-point favorite. The total sits at 130.

More From DraftKings Nation