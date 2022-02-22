Remy Martin: Status of Kansas guard for game against Kansas State on Tuesday

On Tuesday, February 22nd the Big 12 will have a marquee matchup from Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas. The Kansas State Wildcats make the trek across the state to take on their rival No. 5 Kansas Jayhawks. Unfortunately for the Jayhawks, they may have to do so without the presence of senior guard Remy Martin.

Martin hurt his knee when he last played on January 29th. He is officially doubtful for the Big 12 game against the Wildcats on Tuesday, but he was able to log at least a limited practice on Monday. Martin has played in 17 games and he has averaged 23.6 minutes, 8.2 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists over those games. He has been a consistent producer no matter how the Jayhawks have used him so they certainly are awaiting his return back to court.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Jayhawks are listed as a 12-point favorite, which is also where the line opened. The total sits at 143.5.