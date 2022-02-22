Pick against the spread, over/under for Arkansas-Florida on Tuesday

After a bad stretch in December that extended into early January, the Arkansas Razorbacks have figured things out and enter Tuesday’s road trip against the Florida Gators having won 11 of their last 12 games.

Arkansas Razorbacks (-1, 136) at Florida Gators

The Gators also enter Tuesday’s clash riding high as they have won five of their last seven with their most recent win being a takedown of then-number two Auburn.

Both teams have embraced defense in their runs with Arkansas having allowed 68 points or fewer in nine of their last 10 games that have not went to overtime while Florida has allowed 65 points or fewer in five of their last six games.

With Florida embracing interior defense, ranking ninth in the country in percentage of opponents shots they block, they may need to take more outside shots and have shot the ball better from 3-point range on the road than at home, making 34.3% of their 3’s on the road compared to 28.5% at home.

There should be plenty of second chance points scored in this game as well with Florida allowing opponents to rebound 29.7% of their missed shots, which ranks 306th in the country, and Arkansas is allowing opponents to corral 29.2% of their misses in SEC play.

With Arkansas 112th nationally in opponent 3-point shooting percentage having the ninth-highest 3-point shot rate at home, with 49.1% of their field goal attempts at home coming from beyond the arc, both offense are in position to explode in Gainesville on Tuesday.

The Play: Arkansas vs Florida Over 136