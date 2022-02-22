Jarvis Landry would like to stay with Browns, but ball is in their court

Cleveland Browns veteran wide receiver Jarvis Landry explained on social media Tuesday morning that he would like to stay with the team, but the ball is in their court.

In a lengthy thread on Twitter, Landry explained what happened this past season with the Browns. The veteran wideout said that back in Week 2 he suffered multiple injuries, which included a high-grade MCL sprain.

1/2 Reality behind all this is I came back to play in the best shape of my life, I got hurt week 2 with a high grade MCL Sprain,Partial quad tear and bone bruise. Then came back way to early and ended up staying hurt the entire season. You never heard me mention anything about it — Jarvis Juice Landry (@God_Son80) February 22, 2022

The former LSU standout followed up that tweet by saying his media availability did not happen because he was focused on getting on the field and getting healthy during the week and after games.

Landry also said in the thread that he gave everything and that if things do not work out with Browns, he’s confident in his abilities to go to another team to win a championship.

Cleveland cannot afford their best wide receiver currently on the roster as they shockingly parted ways with star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in the middle of this past season. Despite only playing in 12 games, Landry still posted 52 receptions (87 yards) for 570 yards and two touchdowns.

If the 29-year-old were to depart Cleveland this offseason, he would have a long list of suitors. When healthy, Landry can give you at least 800 yards and five touchdowns.