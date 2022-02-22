Arnold Schwarzenegger, Logan Paul co-hosting Slap Fighting Championship in March 5

If you thought the Paul brothers being involved with boxing was the extent of their work in combat sports, it’s fair to say that thought has now been Terminated.

Today former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger and YouTube celebrity Logan Paul announced they were co-promoting the Slap Fighting Championship on March 5th.

*takes a look at my inbox, sees this* pic.twitter.com/3aBVwAO2p5 — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) February 22, 2022

The Arnold Sports Festival main stage in Columbus, Ohio will play host to this, and you can watch it on Logan Paul’s YouTube Channel as well. The main event will feature Dawid “Zaleś” Zalewski (16-0) against Koa “Da Crazy Hawaiian” Viernes (9-0) from Oahu, Hawaii for the Super Heavyweight World Championship.

If you’ve never seen slap fighting before, it’s exactly what you think it is: Each contestant whacks the other guy in the face with an open hand as hard as they can, until they either knock them out or have them quit.

Here’s what it looks like. Skip forward to about the 10 minute mark if you want to see just the actual slapping.

Most of these take bouts take just a few rounds, but sometimes they can go for quite awhile. And it can be as brutal as boxing when someone gets knocked out.

You can see Da Crazy Hawaiian here, with Ric Flair as referee and Pete Davidson providing commentary because it’s 2022 and nothing makes sense.

So this is a thing that’s happening. We just wanted you to be aware when your Twitter feed is all about it in 12 days.