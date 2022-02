2022 USFL Draft results, full list of team picks

For those on pins and needles already awaiting the return of football, we’ve got yet another spring league in the works. The United States Football League will kick off in April from Birmingham, Alabama, where each team will play out a 10-game schedule through June of 2022.

The eight teams have officially drafted through the first round to select their starting quarterbacks. Each of the eight teams will continue drafting through 35 rounds spanning February 22nd and 23rd before rounding out their rosters with the supplemental draft on March 10th.

Similar to the 2021 XFL draft, they’ll observe a snake-style draft that is organized based on position. Naturally, quarterbacks went in the first round, with the Michigan Panthers selecting former Michigan QB Shea Patterson with the No. 1 overall pick.

We’ll be tracking results from the 2022 USFL Draft here, so be sure to check back for updates as they progress through the first 35 rounds.