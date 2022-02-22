Is the USFL Draft going to be on TV? How to follow along as picks are announced

The United States Football League kicks off in April, but first thing’s first — they’ve got to draft their teams. The USFL will hold the first round of their inaugural draft on Tuesday, February 22nd and announce picks starting at 7:00 p.m. ET. The first day of the draft will feature rounds 1-12, and it will conclude with rounds 13-35 on Wednesday, February 23rd starting at 10 a.m. ET.

Unfortunately for those craving football in any way, shape or form, there won’t be any televised coverage of the USFL Draft. Instead, they’ll be providing coverage using the USFL Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts. Each team will also be tweeting out their picks, linked below.

Follow team draft coverage on Twitter

Birmingham Stallions: @USFLStallions

Houston Gamblers: @USFLGamblers

Portland Breakers: @USFLBreakers

Tampa Bay Bandits: @USFLBandits

Michigan Panthers: @USFLPanthers

New Jersey Generals: @USFLGenerals

Philadelphia Stars: @USFLStars

Pittsburgh Maulers: @USFLMaulers