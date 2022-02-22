 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Is the USFL Draft going to be on TV? How to follow along as picks are announced

The USFL Draft won’t be televised — so how can you follow along?

Battlehawks quarterback Jordan Ta’Amu (10) before a XFL game between the DC Defenders and the St. Louis BattleHawks, on March 8, 2020, at Audi Field, in Washington, DC. Photo by Tony Quinn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The United States Football League kicks off in April, but first thing’s first — they’ve got to draft their teams. The USFL will hold the first round of their inaugural draft on Tuesday, February 22nd and announce picks starting at 7:00 p.m. ET. The first day of the draft will feature rounds 1-12, and it will conclude with rounds 13-35 on Wednesday, February 23rd starting at 10 a.m. ET.

Unfortunately for those craving football in any way, shape or form, there won’t be any televised coverage of the USFL Draft. Instead, they’ll be providing coverage using the USFL Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts. Each team will also be tweeting out their picks, linked below.

Follow team draft coverage on Twitter

Birmingham Stallions: @USFLStallions
Houston Gamblers: @USFLGamblers
Portland Breakers: @USFLBreakers
Tampa Bay Bandits: @USFLBandits
Michigan Panthers: @USFLPanthers
New Jersey Generals: @USFLGenerals
Philadelphia Stars: @USFLStars
Pittsburgh Maulers: @USFLMaulers

