Davante Adams’ future with Packers still up in the air

Superstar wide receiver Davante Adams and the Green Bay Packers have not had any discussions since the season ended, per Tom Silverstein. Silverstein adds that Green Bay has until March 8 to decide where to use the franchise tag on Adams.

There’s been a ton of discussions over the last few weeks that MVP veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ decision could affect what happens with the Packers and Adams. If the Packers do not retain Adams, it likely means that Rodgers has decided to retire or go play elsewhere, potentially with his star wide receiver.

Adams would be the top free agent on the market that would command a ton of money after putting together two-straight 1,000-plus yard receiving seasons. This past season, the 6-foot-1 receiver had 123 receptions (169 targets) for 1,553 yards and 11 scores. The 29-year-old wideout’s calculated market value is a five-year deal worth $129.3 million ($25.8 million average annual salary). Over The Cap estimates salary for a franchise-tagged WR at $19.127 million for the 2022 NFL season.