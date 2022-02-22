USFL announces first-round QBs in inaugural 2022 draft

The United States Football League will kick off in April, featuring eight new teams that will compete over a period of 12 weeks. All teams will be playing in Birmingham, Alabama for the first season before branching out into the individual cities their teams are representing. Before we get too far ahead of ourselves, however, the teams must select their starting quarterbacks.

The inaugural USFL draft will take place Tuesday, February 22nd through Wednesday, February 23rd for a total of 35 rounds. They’ll also hold a supplemental draft on March 10th. Unfortunately, if you’re interested in following along with the draft, there won’t be any coverage available on TV or via live stream. They’ll be announcing picks on social media from the USFL Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts.

Here’s a look at the quarterbacks drafted by each team in the USFL as they announce their first-round selections. We’ll be updating the list as draft picks are announced.

2022 USFL Draft: First-round QBs

No. 1, Michigan Panthers: Shea Patterson

No. 2, Tampa Bay Bandits: Jordan Ta’amu

No. 3, Philadelphia Stars: Bryan Scott

No. 4, New Jersey Generals: Ben Holmes

No. 5, Houston Gamblers: Clayton Thorson

No. 6, Birmingham Stallions: Alex McGough

No. 7, Pittsburgh Maulers: Kyle Lauletta

No. 8, New Orleans Breakers: Kyle Sloter