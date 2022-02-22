Who was the first pick in the 2022 USFL Draft?

Former Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson was added to history today, as he became the first-ever draft pick in the reboot of the United States Football League, as the USFL gets ready to play their 2022 season.

Patterson began his college career at Ole Miss, but moved to Ann Arbor in the wake of the Hugh Freeze debacle in Oxford. He started 13 games for Jim Harbaugh’s Wolverines in 2018 and 2019, finishing with 5,661 yards and 45 touchdowns against 15 interceptions. He was a top-ranked dual threat out of high school, finishing with 323 yards and seven touchdowns in his two years for Michigan.

After going undrafted by the NFL, he was a camp cut for the Kansas City Chiefs in 2020. He’s also been signed by the BC Lions and Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League, but has yet to take a snap on the 110-yard gridiron.

Patterson is on his way to the Michigan Panthers, and his status as a Michigan Man might help sell some tickets for the home team when they take to stadiums in their cities someday.