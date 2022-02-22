Who are the USFL’s head coaches in 2022 season?

The United States Football League (USFL) kicks off its 10-game season this April, much to the joy of NFL fans in need of a fix of football. Each of the eight teams will play their first season in the city of Birmingham, Alabama, where games will be held at Protective Stadium and Legion Field. Though the teams haven’t yet rounded out their rosters, they have named their head coaches who they hope will lead them to a championship.

Among those chosen to lead the eight USFL franchises, there are some names NFL fans may recognize. Former Rams head coach Jeff Fisher will head up the Pittsburgh Maulers, while recent Browns OC Todd Haley will lead the Tampa Bay Bandits. Kirby Wilson, a journeyman running backs coach from 2002 on through the 2020 season with the Las Vegas Raiders, will lead the Pittsburgh Maulers.

Here’s a look at the list of head coaches appointed for each team for the 2022 USFL season.

2022 USFL head coaches

Birmingham Stallions — Skip Holtz

Houston Gamblers — Kevin Sumlin

New Orleans Breakers — Larry Fedora

Tampa Bay Bandits — Todd Haley

Michigan Panthers — Jeff Fisher

New Jersey Generals — Mike Riley

Philadelphia Stars — Bart Andrus

Pittsburgh Maulers — Kirby Wilson