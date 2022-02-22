UConn intentionally misses free throw that would have covered against Villanova

The No. 21 UConn Huskies got their biggest win of the year with a 71-69 victory over the No. 8 Villanova Wildcats on Tuesday night in Hartford, Connecticut. But for bettors, it was a final that was captivating.

This RJ Cole runner with 5.9 seconds remaining gave the Huskies a 70-69 lead, their first of the last four minutes of the game.

RJ COLE FOR THE WIN AS UCONN TAKES DOWN VILLANOVA



(via @UConnMBB)pic.twitter.com/LDfMHsMIsb — UConn Videos (@SNYUConn) February 23, 2022

That was followed by Villanova senior Collin Gillespie driving the length of the court, but getting called for a charge with 1.1 seconds remaining. It was close, but likely the right call.

That meant the ‘Cats had to foul instantly, which they did by hacking Andre Jackson with 0.2 seconds remaining. So with the closing line at -2, but plenty of people on -2.5, all UConn bettors needed was a pair of made free throws by Jackson.

Jackson made the first .. but then did this:

Despite their head coach getting ejected for pumping up the crowd in the first half, No. 21 UConn upsets No. 8 Villanova 71-69 in a fierce Big East duel.



It's the Huskies' first win over the Wildcats since the 2014 NCAA Tournament.



@CBBonFOXpic.twitter.com/h3t94qM1NK — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) February 23, 2022

While the right decision for his team as now Villanova can’t set up anything by inbounding the ball, it’s a brutal way for UConn fans to not get paid. But then again, they might not have been the best team tonight in the first place?

But here’s the real lesson: Always get the best of the line if you can, because there’s a reason it’s called gambling.